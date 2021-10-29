Pittsburg unleashed a dominant rushing attack Friday night with 325 yards on the ground as the Pirates rolled into Spring Hill and steamrolled to a 42-28 win on Senior Night in Panther Stadium.
The Pirates (2-7, 2-3) picked up their second straight victory on the season, while Spring Hill falls to 3-6 and 0-4 with its fourth straight loss.
Pittsburg had 56 rushing attempts in Friday’s win, averaging almost six yards a carry and controlling the clock throughout. The attack was extremely balanced as well, with two rushers – Brayden Bolton and Tyliq Isome – finishing with 99 and 97 yards respectively. Jaylen Holloway, who effectively put the game on ice with two fourth-quarter rushing touchdowns, added 58 yards on 13 totes.
Spring Hill tried to rally in the second half largely on the performance of senior receiver Brennan Ferguson, who had a monster night himself in his final appearance at home. Ferguson ended the night with 216 yards on six catches and all four Panther touchdowns (61, 37, 47, 56) on the night.
He and quarterback Jax Stovall connected three times in the second half for scores, and the Panthers got within one score of the Pirates on two separate occasions. But Pittsburg had an answer every time and was able to pull away in the fourth quarter for the victory.
Pittsburg took advantage of a sluggish start by Spring Hill, racing out to a 21-0 lead midway through the second quarter before the Panthers woke up and got on the board with a 61-yard touchdown strike from Stovall to Ferguson with just over eight minutes to go in the half.
The Pirates opened the scoring on Spring Hill’s second possession, as Bolton stepped in front of Stovall’s pass toward the Panther sideline and picked it off. Thirty-four yards later, Bolton was in the end zone and Pittsburg had a quick 7-0 lead.
Bolton owned the first half for the Pirates, adding two more rushing touchdowns of 6 and 5 yards to give the visitors a 21-0 advantage early in the second quarter.
The Pirate defense limited the Panthers to just 75 yards in total offense, with 61 of that coming on the touchdown pass from Stovall to Ferguson. Pittsburg racked up 99 first-half rushing yards, with Bolton churning out 28 yards and Jaden Neeley chipping in 27. The Pirates’ run-heavy offense also controlled the clock, with a near 2-to-1 advantage in time of possession (15:16 to 8:44).
Spring Hill will close out the regular season next week with a road contest at North Lamar, while Pittsburg will host Liberty-Eylau in the season finale.