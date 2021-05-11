The Pine Tree Pirates will close out spring football drills with the annual spring game today at Pirate Stadium.
The junior varsity squad will hit the field first starting at 6 p.m., followed by the varsity team at 7 p.m.
The spring game will wrap up 17 days of practices for the Pirates, who are coming off a 2020 season that saw the team carve out a 9-2-1 record. The nine wins were the most since the 1977 season, and the bi-district playoff win over A&M Consolidated was the Pirate’s first playoff victory since 1976.
Pine Tree is scheduled to open the 2021 season at home on Aug. 27 against Liberty-Eylau, followed by a home game against Lindale on Sept. 3 and a short road trip to Kilgore on Sept. 10 to close out the non-district portion of the schedule.
Following a bye week, the Pirates will open District 9-5A Division II play at home against Marshall on Sept. 24.
Remaining district games are at Nacogdoches on Oct. 1, at Jacksonville on Oct. 8, home against Texas high on oct. 15, at Whitehouse on Oct. 22, home against Mount Pleasant on Oct. 29 (homecoming) and at Hallsville on Nov. 5.