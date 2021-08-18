Pine Tree’s first scrimmage is Gilmer’s second chance to line up against a different opponent, but there is one big common denominator for the Pirates and Buckeyes.
“We’re both one week away from the real thing,” Gilmer second-year head coach Alan Metzel said of Thursday’s scrimmage at Pine Tree’s Pirate Stadium.
The Pirates and Buckeyes will hit the field at 5 p.m. (JV and freshmen), with the varsity squads set to tangle at approximately 7 p.m.
It’s the lone scrimmage for Pine Tree, which held spring drills, and the second scrimmage for Gilmer, which battled Kilgore a week ago.
“Not to be cliché, but honestly Monday was our first day of really getting after it and going live,” Pine Tree head coach Kerry Lane said. “We haven’t talked about Gilmer for one second. We’ll keep installing our stuff. On Wednesday we’ll show them Gilmer’s fronts so we can line up right, but we really just want to see our kids play and get after it.”
Expect to see a lot of new faces for the Pirates, especially on offense.
“We’re young. Not necessarily in age, but in experience,” Lane said. “I just want to watch them play. We’ve got four or five kids we’ll hold out and a bunch that are going to see about 20 snaps. We just really need to see the new guys play, and to play with confidence and get comfortable. We’re treating it like our spring game. …just trying to watch some new kids go out and do the job.”
Lane preached physicality as a key leading up to the scrimmage and during the event.
“We’ve challenged our kids,” Lane said. “We’re rally grinding on them, and we’ll do it again today (Tuesday) and Wednesday. That’s not usually the way you would do it, but to me, right now, seeing who can play is more important than having fresh legs on Thursday. We’ll know the ones who have bought into what we’re trying to do here.”
Metzel said the Buckeyes performed well in last week’s scrimmage against Kilgore, but missed out on some scoring opportunities he’d like to see cleaned up this week.
“We had the opportunity to make a play or two, and had we made those plays we probably would have scored a couple of more times,” he said. “That’s what we preach. Players make plays. That’s the difference between moving on or going home when you get to the playoffs. We hope to see some guys make some more plays in those situations.”
NOTES: The 9th grade and JV teams will scrimmage on opposite ends of the field, running sets of 10 plays “until we feel like we’ve seen enough,” according to Lane … The Varsity squads will begin around 7 p.m., running sets of 12 plays, breaking for work on the kicking games and then running a couple of 12-minute portions … Gilmer is scheduled to open the season at home on Aug. 26 against Gladewater … The Pirates are slated to open at home the following night against Liberty-Eylau