Pine Tree's football program has fallen short in its pursuit of a victory the last two weeks, but showed signs in the second half of last Friday’s 21-14 loss at Whitehouse that it’s starting to find its footing again.
After a six-quarter stretch that included no Pine Tree points against Texas High and Whitehouse, the Pirates returned to their scoring ways when they outscored Whitehouse 14-7 in last week’s second half.
Even though a full comeback from an early 14-0 hole wasn’t completed, Pine Tree remains confident that it can return to its winning ways and make a run at the Class 5A Division II postseason.
“Kids can do anything if you put them in those environments,” Pine Tree head football coach Kerry Lane said. “We really try to put our kids in game-like situations and stressful environments all season, and in spring ball and summer to teach them how to overcome them.”
That trek begins with this Friday’s 7:30 p.m. homecoming game against Mount Pleasant at Pirate Stadium. Pine Tree is going to have to earn the win, because Lane expects a talented and motivated opponent in Mount Pleasant, and both teams are fighting for District 9-5A Division II’s fourth and final playoff spot.
Currently, Pine Tree, Mount Pleasant and Hallsville are all tied for fourth in the district standings with two games to go.
“They’re very athletic and big at multiple spots, so we’re definitely going to have to execute better than we have been," Lane said. "They’ve been really close [in games] this year, so they’re going to come in fired up. “This group of seniors has always been a really good class for them. They’re going to come in with a lot of confidence, which is good because we want everybody’s best shot."
The offensive unit will play a major role in Pine Tree’s turnaround attempt, and one of the things that will put it over the top is ending more drives with scores. Last week, the Pirates regularly entered Whitehouse territory and finished the game with 333 yards, but only ended two of their drives with touchdowns.
The charge includes quarterback Dakylan Johnson because he has already thrown for 1,212 yards and 11 touchdowns in eight games this season, and has also recorded 86 yards on the ground.
Running back Ethan Morgan is another credible contributor because he earned four 100-yard rushing games in the first five weeks of the 2021 season, and currently owns 731 rushing yards, 37 receiving yards and four rushing touchdowns this year.
“We’re not as explosive as a team as we have been [in past years],” said Lane. “We’re not going to score in two or three-play drives. We've got to sustain drives and execute longer. That’s really been our focus offensively this week.”
On the other side of the ball, Pine Tree’s defensive unit needs to limit opponent points. If the Pirates focus on their recent history and success, their aim should be holding opponents to two touchdowns or less because they are 3-0 this season when they allow 13 points or less. On the flip side, they are 1-4 when they allow more than 13.
That starts with linebacker Dallas Dixon and defensive tackle Mark Daniels. Dixon has 71 tackles, six quarterback pressures and three forced fumbles this season, while Daniels has 36 tackles, 11 quarterback pressures, three tackles for loss, and one sack.
“Our kids on defense probably adjust better than any group we’ve had on any side of the ball at Pine Tree since I’ve been there,” said Lane. “That group of kids will rally.”
That will come into play when Pine Tree faces Mount Pleasant’s offensive attack this week.
“They play a little different style of football than the other teams in our district, so this week has really been about getting the mental reps in and showing them how to defend it,” Lane said of how his team is preparing for Mount Pleasant. “They do a variety of things on offense.”