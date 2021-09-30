No team locked up a playoff spot with a Week 1 win in what is expected to be a balanced District 9-5A Division II race, and, on the flip side, a loss doesn't spell doom for the four teams facing that scenario.
That was just one theme preached by Pine Tree head coach Kerry Lane as the Pirates headed back to practice on Monday to prepare for Friday's road game at Nacogdoches.
"We lost one we had a chance to win," Lane said of the Pirates' 17-10 loss at home against Marshall to open league play a week ago. "I think there is a lot of parody in this district, which means we have to be at our best. The first week, that held true. A lot of teams in this district can compete with anyone. I think there will be a lot of close games, and we saw that last week."
The Pirates, who had won four straight district openers, will head to Nacogdoches with a 2-2 record. The Dragons are 1-3, but that lone win came in the district opener against Whitehouse (28-19) last week.
The Pirates had a chance to tie Marshall late last week, but turned the ball over.
"Marshall is a talented team. We had a chance late. We had it first-and-goal from the seven, but we didn't punch it in and it cost us," Lane said. "That's a good lesson for our young team. You can't have an off week in this district."
Lane said the Pirates are looking for consistency - and confidence - as the season rolls along.
"These kids have seen it both ways," he said. "They've seen that when we prepare well and play well with a certain level of energy, we can be a good team. And, we've seen what happens when we don't do that. Not taking anything away from Marshall, but we didn't play as well against them as we did against Kilgore and it showed. The kids need to understand they have to bring it every week."
Lane has no doubt the Pirates can turn things around.
"I think last year's team played with a lot of confidence, and this team is a little cautious," he said. "We know we can be good, we're just not ready to embrace it and go out and do it for some reason. That's something that will come."
There were several positives from last week's opener against Marshall, particularly on defense where Tylur Neal (four tackles), Dallas Dixon (10 tackles, quarterback pressure) and Mark Daniels (four tackles, tackle for loss, two QB pressures) continued to make plays.
"We struggled on defense early because they got us on a short field a couple of times, but I thought we responded really well," Lane said. "Dallas Dixon and Tylur Neal really played well, and (defensive lineman) Mark Daniels has become one of our most consistent players."
Offensively, one of the Pirate touchdowns came on a 15-yard pass to tight end Daelyn Evans, a 6-5, 250-pound sophomore who has been used primarily on defense but should see more touches on the offensive side.
"Daelyn is definitely a threat on offense," Lane said. "He runs better than folks think for being such a big man. We've been wanting to get him more involved on offense, but he plays so much defense. The cat is out of the bag now, so we'll probably try to find more ways to get him the ball."
NOTES: The remaining district schedule tonight has Whitehouse (0-4, 0-1) at Mount Pleasant (1-3, 0-1), Texas High (3-0, 1-0) at Hallsville (0-4, 0-1) and Jacksonville (1-3, 0-1) at Marshall (2-2, 1-0)