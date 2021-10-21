The Pirates didn’t like the feeling of last week's 38-0 loss at home against Texas High.
So, the Pirates plan learning and then leaving that game it in the past.
That starts with a bounce back performance in this Friday’s 7:30 p.m. road district game at Whitehouse’s Wildcat Stadium.
“Part of being a man is you learn from it, you grow from it, and you go get better because of it,” said Pine Tree head football coach Kerry Lane. “That’s what I told them."
“We’re not focused on anybody else but us first, and the Whitehouse Wildcats second,” he added. “Whoever we play after that, we will focus on them late Friday night and early Saturday morning. We got plenty of stuff to worry about and get fixed with the Pirates, and then worry about stopping, defending and attacking Whitehouse.”
That starts with Pine Tree’s defense. The Pirates allowed a season-high 38 points to Texas High last week after allowing a combined 37 points in the previous three weeks against Marshall, Nacogdoches and Jacksonville. In the 25-0 Week 1 win against Liberty-Eylau, they also recorded the program’s first shutout of an opponent in 21 years.
“Texas High is very talented,” Lane said of the challenge that his team’s defense faced last week. “They arguably have the most talent in East Texas. Some of it is them. They deserve some credit. They’re a very athletic group.”
“Our defensive kids, they probably got more tired mentally than physically,” he added. “They were on the field the entire first half. Texas High was able to do a good plan as far as how they wanted to execute, and wear us down up-front. Our kids played way too much, and our offense has to keep some drives going.”
That defensive unit will come into play because Pine Tree is facing a Whitehouse team that is better than its 0-7 record. All seven of the Wildcats’ losses in 2021 have come by 16 points or less, and some of the players on this year’s roster helped advance their program to its 13th playoff appearance in a 15-year stretch last season.
“Defensively, it’s continuing what we’ve been doing all year,” Lane said of his team’s defense. “We’ve done a good job stopping the run and making teams play one-dimensional. That’s going to be important.”
“They got a good back,” Lane said of Whitehouse’s offense. “They moved a sophomore linebacker to quarterback. He does a really good job running the football, and he throws it good enough because they got two really good receivers. It’s going to come down to us being us. We've got to stop the run, we've got to force them into obvious passing situations, and we've got to get after the quarterback when they do it.”
And Pine Tree needs to find ways to score again. That starts with returning to the basics.
“This program has been built on toughness and discipline, and we don’t have very much of either one of them right now,” said Lane. “I think that is what’s slowing our offense down.”
Fortunately for the Pirates, they have enough recent success to achieve more this season. One example of that was when they averaged 26.5 points in the first six games.
“I think what our kids can see from it is what they’re capable of,” he said of their previous success this season. “We know how good this football team can be. Like I told them, they need to realize it pretty quick how good they can be because we’re running out of time and we got three games left."
"This team has the potential to be as good as any team that’s been at Pine Tree, and my job as the coach is to make sure they reach that potential. We’re going to keep pushing, working and holding them accountable.”