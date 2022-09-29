Pine Tree has had a slow start to the 2022 high school football season, but it has some opportunities in the final five games to turn around its fortunes.
Pine Tree’s competitive nature was on display during its losses against Van, Kilgore and Jacksonville. The Pirates may own an 0-5 season record, but moments like those remind them that there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.
“I would like to think that we’ve done a good job of preparation,” said Bachman. “By playing those people, it’s exposed some things to us that we need to get better at.”
The team chose to learn from those outings, so don’t be surprised if they break through in the second half of the season.
“I think it’s a whole group effort,” Bachman said of what’s held his team back so far. “As coaches, we gotta coach it better. We gotta be able to get it to the players where they understand it better. We gotta do a better job of creating opportunities for them to learn and grow through that, and ultimately build the confidence that you’ll see on Friday nights.”
One of the reasons why the Pirates have been able to hang with competition like that is the many players that have stepped up for the defensive unit.
“We talked about Raimone Flournoy before the season started,” said Bachman. “He’s showed up because he works hard. The defensive line has done a great job from Dealyn Evans to Brock Reddic to Nick Webb. As far as in the secondary, Amare Gary played for us last year, is a senior, and he’s been there and done that.”
The team has also enjoyed gradual offensive success during the first four weeks of the season. Pine Tree scored 14 points in its season opener, and topped that the next week with 17 points. The Pirates then returned to a 14-point performance in week three before surpassing all of its previous efforts with a 21-point outing in week four.
“I would give credit to the kids,” Bachman said of his team’s offensive production to date. “They show up to do the work. They do a good job of handling their preparation.”
That can be credited to notable players like Jonathon Fuller. He has leaned on his past experience to become one of the Longview area’s top receivers in the first half of the season. That is evident by his 30 catches for 468 yards and three scores.
“He’s a talented kid,” Bachman said of Fuller. “He was successful last year. Having a year of experience coming into this year, I would imagine the confidence level [plays a part in how] he’s comfortable on the field."
All that has occurred, even with a change at the quarterback position.
Dakylan Johnson took most of the team’s snaps in 2021, but was moved to receiver for this season. MJ Cates has helped fill the gap the last three weeks, and Bachman expects him to be this Friday's starter.
“MJ’s a very talented kid,” Bachman said of the current player under center. “He’s growing in the offense, and he’s understanding more and more with each week and practice. The passes, you can just see a maturity take over for him. Being that he’s a sophomore, his performance will probably continue to trend in an upward direction as he continues to learn and get comfortable with the offense, and adjust to the speed of the game."
Pine Tree continues to adjust its gameday preparation, and is ready to jump at the opportunity to host a 1-4 Nacogdoches team on Friday. The matchup is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Pirate Stadium.
“We gotta focus on us,” Bachman said of his team's approach this week. “If we do a good job, we take ownership from a coaching staff to a player, and we focus in on what we can do better, than the Nac game will take care of itself. And you can take that statement and apply it to the next week as well.”