Pine Tree headed into the 2020 football season loaded with returning players on both sides of the football, sparking the Pirates to the program’s best season in more than 40 years.
On Monday, fifth year head coach Kerry Lane and his staff open a new season that will feature a bunch of fresh faces – especially on the offensive side of the ball.
Coming off a 9-2-1 campaign in 2020, the Pirates return zero offensive starters and five defensive starters from a team that averaged 39.2 points per game offensively while allowing 27.4 points per contest.
Replacing record-setting quarterback D.J. Freeman on offense is priority one, but Ethan Morgan (130 carries, 775 yards, 9 TDs) should help with the transition to a new signal caller.
Defensively, linebacker Dallas Dixon (76 tackles, 3 sacks, 6 tackles for loss), lineman Amahad Washington (36 tackles, 4 sacks) and defensive back Jeremiah Blinks (3 interceptions) returning after solid 2020 campaigns.
The Pirates went 5-5, 5-5 and 5-6 in Lane’s first three season before breaking through last year with the program’s first 9-win season since 1974. Pine Tree also opened the playoffs with a 34-28 overtime win against A&M Consolidated, the Pirates’ first playoff victory since 1976.
Last year’s non-district schedule was scrambled due to COVID-19 issues, so the traditional two-year, home-and-home slates were lost.
This time around, after hosting Gilmer in a scrimmage on Aug. 19, the Pirates are slated to begin the regular season at home on Aug. 27 against Liberty-Eylau.
Following a home contest against Lindale on Sept. 3, the Pirates visit Kilgore on Sept. 10 to close out non-district play.
The team’s open date is set for Sept. 17, and the Pirates begin District 9-5A Division II play at home against Marshall on Sept. 24.
Road games against Nacogdoches (Oct. 1) and Jacksonville (Oct. 8) follow, before the Pirates close things out by hosting Texas High on Oct. 15, visiting Whitehouse on Oct. 22, hosting Mount Pleasant on Oct. 29 and visiting rival Hallsville on Nov. 5.