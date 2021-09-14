TYLER — While the No. 1 teams remained the same, there was still plenty of movement in this week’s edition of the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 poll.
Carthage is still No. 1 in Class 6A/5A/4A, receiving 14 of the first-place votes with No. 3 Longview receiving the other first-place vote.
Tatum was a unanimous pick as the top team in Class 3A/2A/TAPPS.
Both top fives had the same teams — with the exception of Chapel Hill tying Tyler Legacy for the No. 5 spot in Class 6A/5A/4A — but the orders switched up just a bit as Longview and West Rusk both moved up to No. 3 in their respective rankings.
Outside of the top five is where things shook up a bit.
In Class 6A/5A/4A, Pine Tree (2-1) and Rusk (3-0) both catapulted into the top 10 at No. 8 and No. 9, respectively.
Athens (3-0) moved up three spots to No. 11, and Paris joined the poll in a tie at the No. 13 spot with Tyler.
In 3A/2A/TAPPS, Beckville and Troup — both 3-0 — jumped into the top 10. Beckville moved up three spots to No. 9, while Troup leaped five spots to No. 10. Elkhart, which is also 3-0, moved into the poll at No. 15.
Malakoff, which started the season ranked No. 2, fell out of the poll for the first time following a 0-3 start against a schedule of teams that are a combined 8-1.
Notable games this week are No. 2 Gilmer at No. 12 Lindale, Class 6A/5A/4A No. 10 Kilgore at Class 3A/2A/TAPPS No. 4 Gladewater and No. 8 Daingerfield at No. 11 Elysian Fields.
Tyler Legacy will host perennial power Allen on Thursday, and Longview will host 2-0 Bryant (Arkansas) on Friday.
Voters in the poll were Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Jack Stallard and Thomas Bingham of the Longview News-Journal, Ryan Silapan of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Marshall News Messenger, John Krueger of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Juwan Lee of the Palestine Herald-Press, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress, Joe Elerson of the Athens Daily Review, Reagan Roy of CBS 19, freelance writer Joe Hale and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.
#bEASTTexas Fabulous 15
6A/5A/4A
Team Points Record Last Week
1. Carthage (14) 224 2-0 1
2. Gilmer 201 3-0 2
3. Longview (1) 187 2-1 5
4. Texas High 180 2-0 3
T5. Tyler Legacy 158 2-1 4
T5. Chapel Hill 158 3-0 6
7. Van 139 3-0 8
8. Pine Tree 116 2-1 11
9. Rusk 89 3-0 12
10. Kilgore 77 2-1 7
11. Athens 74 3-0 14
12. Lindale 60 1-2 9
T13. Tyler 39 1-2 15
T13. Paris 39 2-1 NR
15. Pleasant Grove 25 1-2 10
Others receiving votes: Spring Hill 14; Lufkin 7; Henderson 5; Marshall 2.
Dropped out: No. 13 Lufkin.
3A/2A/TAPPS
Team Points Record Last Week
1. Tatum (15) 225 3-0 1
2. Mount Vernon 202 3-0 2
3. West Rusk 186 3-0 4
4. Gladewater 184 1-1 3
5. Timpson 177 2-0 5
6. Waskom 143 2-1 6
7. Harmony 123 3-0 9
8. Daingerfield 121 2-1 8
9. Beckville 95 3-0 12
10. Troup 67 3-0 15
11. Elysian Fields 65 2-1 13
12. Tenaha 58 2-1 7
13. Winnsboro 50 2-1 14
14. Mineola 40 1-2 10
15. Elkhart 23 3-0 NR
Others receiving votes: Bullard Brook Hill 18; White Oak 9; Malakoff 7; Jefferson 4; Arp 1.
Dropped out: No. 11 Malakoff.