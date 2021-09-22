A year ago, the Pine Tree Pirates went on the road and kept one streak alive while ending a couple of long streaks by opening district play with a 24-7 win over the Marshall Mavericks.
Friday, the Pirates and Mavericks tangle again to open District 9-5A Division II action – this time at Pirate Stadium in Longview.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. between the 2-1 Pirates and 1-2 Mavericks.
“We’ve watched Marshall and seen a little of Hallsville because we both played Kilgore, but we haven’t seen video on anyone else,” Pirate head coach Kerry Lane said of the teams Pine Tree will battle in district play in 2021.
“I’ve seen the scores, but it’s hard to tell. You can look at records and say the district is down, but folks said that last year and we won a playoff game and Texas High won a playoff game.”
Joining the Pirates and Mavericks in the district are Texas High (2-0), Mount Pleasant (0-2), Whitehouse (0-3), Nacogdoches (0-3), Hallsville (0-3) and Jacksonville (0-3).
Pine Tree, Nacogdoches and Hallsville have all played Kilgore this season, with the Pirates winning 42-27, Nacogdoches losing 28-7 and Hallsville losing 49-27.
Texas High and Nacogdoches both played Tyler, with Texas High winning 24-10 and Nacogdoches losing 40-12. The only other common opponent for district teams has been Henderson, with Hallsville (48-47) and Jacksonville (21-6) both losing to the Lions.
“I think Texas High is probably the favorite based on the talent they have coming back, but that’s why you play the games,” Lane said. “I don’t see any team in the district that has zero chance. It’s all about who gets hot at the right time.”
Pine Tree did just that a year ago, opening with the win over Marshall that snapped the Mavericks’ 25-game district winning streak and ended a string of eight straight losses by the Pirates to the Mavericks.
That win was also the fourth straight win by Pine Tree to open district play. The Pirates defeated Sulphur Springs to open league action in 2017 and 2018 and upended Hallsville in the district opener in 2019.
Pine Tree will enter district play after a bye week that followed a 42-27 win over Kilgore. That came after a season-opening win over Liberty-Eylau (25-0) and a last-second loss to Lindale (31-29).
“I don’t think we played as well as we were capable of playing against Lindale, so to come out and play a lot better against a good Kilgore team was promising.”
The key to the Kilgore win was continued improvement on offense.
“People will say you make the biggest jump on offense between games one and two, but for us it was between games two and three,” Lane said. “That shows a little of our youth, but we’re practicing better and seem to have a better understanding of what we’re trying to do. Dakylan Johnson is just getting better and better about knowing where to go with the ball.”
Johnson has completed 22 of 45 passes for 496 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions through three games. Ethan Morgan leads the ground attack with 59 carries for 482 yards and four touchdowns, and Jonathan Fuller has 14 catches for 322 yards and four TDs in three games.
Lane credits much of the team’s offensive improvement to the play up front.
“We’re really excited about the offensive line play. We replaced five guys there. They did a good job blocking Kilgore all night, and Kilgore is traditionally a team that’s not easy to block.”
NOTES: Following Friday’s district opener at home, the Pirates will visit Nacogdoches and Jacksonville, host Texas High, visit Whitehouse, host Mount Pleasant and then travel to Hallsville to close out the regular season … Other 9-5A Division II openers Friday have Hallsville at Jacksonville, Mount Pleasant at Texas High and Nacogdoches at Whitehouse.