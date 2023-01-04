Pine Tree’s three-day even highlights a busy soccer tournament weekend to kick off the 2023 season for East Texas Teams.
The Pirate boys, coached by Angel Rocha will host a varsity/JV tournament Thursday through Saturday at Pirate Stadium and Lear Park Field 1
Joining the Pirates on the varsity side will be Athens, Lindale, Hallsville, Kilgore, Carthage, Pleasant Grove and Palestine. JV teams entered are Pine Tree. Palestine, Longview, Pleasant Grove, Lindale, Athens, Kilgore, Hallsville and Carthage.
Thursday’s schedule at Pirate Stadium has Pine Tree JV vs. Carthage JV at 8 a.m., followed by varsity games at 9 a.m. (Palestine vs. Athens), 11 a.m. (Kilgore vs. Lindale), 1 p.m. (Carthage vs. Hallsville), 3 p.m. (Athens vs. Pleasant Grove), 5 p.m. (Carthage vs. Lindale) and 7 p.m. (Pine Tree vs. Kilgore).
At Lear Park Field 1 on Thursday, it’s an all JV schedule with Longview vs. Lindale at 8 a.m., Pleasant Grove vs. Athens at 9 a.m., Longview vs. Palestine at 11 a.m., Hallsville vs. Pleasant Grove at 1 p.m., Lindale vs. Palestine at 3 p.m. and Hallsville vs. Kilgore at 5 p.m.
The Pine Tree and Palestine JVs will play at 8 a.m. to kick things off at Pirate Stadium on Friday, followed by varsity games at 9 a.m. (Pleasant Grove vs. Hallsville), 11 a.m. (Kilgore vs. Athens), 1 p.m. (Hallsville vs. Palestine), 3 p.m. (Pine Tree vs. Pleasant Grove), 5 p.m. (Lindale vs. Palestine) and 7 p.m. (Pine Tree vs. Carthage).
Junior varsity games at Lear Park Field 1 on Friday are at 8 a.m. (Longview vs. Athens), 9 a.m. (Kilgore vs. Texas High), 11 a.m. (Hallsville vs. Carthage), 1 p.m. (Kilgore vs. Athens), 3 p.m. (Carthage vs. Lindale0 and 5 p.m. (Pine Tree vs. Pleasant Grove).
Saturday’s schedule features four games – all at Pirate Stadium – with Pleasant Grove taking on Lindale at 9 a.m., followed by Kilgore vs. Hallsville at 11 a.m., Carthage vs. Athens at 1 p.m. and Pine Tree vs. Palestine at 3 p.m.
FORNEY TOURNAMENT
The Longview Lobos are scheduled to play twice on Thursday and once on Friday in pool play at the Forney Kickoff Tournament.
The Lobos will meet Crandall at 10:30 a.m. and North Forney at 3 p.m. on Thursday at North Forney High School and then battle Wylie East at 4:30 p.m. on Friday at City Bank Stadium in Forney. Saturday’s action begins at 8:30 a.m.
PITTSBURG
Spring Hill will join host team Pittsburg, North Lamar, New Diana, Mabank and Van in the Mayben Realty Soccer Tournament starting today.
Today’s schedule has North Lamar vs. Mineola at 12:30 p.m., Pittsburg vs. Spring Hill at 2 p.m. and New Diana vs. Van at 3:30 p.m.
Spring Hill will take on North Lamar at 12:30 p.m., with Pittsburg facing Van at 2 p.m. and Mineola meeting New Diana at 3:30 p.m. on Friday.
Saturday’s schedule has Van vs. Spring Hill at 12:30 p.m., Pittsburg vs. Mineola at 2 p.m. and North Lamar vs. New Diana at 3:30 p.m.
GIRLS
The Kilgore Tournament will feature games at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium in Kilgore and also Spring Hill’s Panther Stadium.
Today’s schedule in Kilgore has Carlisle vs. Jacksonville (JV) at 9 a.m., Lufkin vs. Jacksonville (varsity) at 10:15 a.m., Lindale vs. Carlisle (JV) at 11:40 a.m., Bullard vs. Hudson (JV) at 12:55 p.m., Bullard vs. Hudson (varsity) at 2:10 p.m., Hallsville vs. Pleasant Grove (JV) at 3:35 p.m. and Hallsville vs. Pleasant Grove (varsity) at 4:50 p.m.
At Spring Hill on Thursday, it’s Kilgore vs. Chapel Hill (JV) at 9 a.m., Spring Hill vs. Chapel Hill (varsity) at 10:15 a.m., Carthage vs. Sulphur Springs (JV) at 11:40 a.m., Carthage vs. Sulphur Springs (varsity) at 12:55 p.m., Mount Pleasant vs. Nacogdoches (JV) at 2:20 p.m. and Mount Pleasant vs. Nacogdoches (varsity) at 3:35 p.m.
Host team Kilgore is scheduled to play at 9 a.m. vs. Lufkin and 5 p.m. vs. Jacksonville in Kilgore on Friday. Spring Hill will take on Hudson at 10:15 at Panther Stadium on Friday and will meet Nacogdoches at 10:15 at Panther Stadium on Saturday. Hallsville will face Sulphur Springs at 2:20 p.m. on Friday and Lufkin at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday in Kilgore.
LADY LOBOS
Longview’s girls will participate in the Wylie Tournament this weekend, taking on Wylie at 1:40 p.m. on Thursday, Lake Highlands at 11:50 a.m. on Friday and Celina at 8:10 a.m. on Saturday.
LADY PIRATES
Pine Tree will compete in the Fossil Ridge Tournament this weekend, meeting Boswell at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Mansfield Timberview at 1 p.m. on Friday and Creekview at noon on Saturday.