As the Pine Tree football program begins its 2021 spring football session on Monday, it looks to build off a successful 2020 season that included a 9-2-1 overall record, a 6-1 district mark and a Class 5A Division II bi-district playoff win against A&M Consolidated.
Head coach Kerry Lane expects a younger team once the real season kicks off in late August, so he plans to make the most of spring football and start filling the holes left by last year’s graduates.
“My plan going into spring is always the same,” said Lane. “Install the base again and then see the young guys.”
“Some guys played JV last year and they get their shot at getting into the rotation, so I really like watching,” he continued. “Your returning starters, you pretty much know what they can do. It’s good to see their growth, but you really want to focus on getting those young guys on video…so we can evaluate.”
There’s a lot of excitement about the 2021 edition of spring football because the program missed an important opportunity to prepare for last season due to the cancellation forced by COVID-19.
“I’m a plan guy,” said Lane. “I like to have a plan six months ahead of time. It’s nice to know that you’re planning spring ball…and you’re going to be able to do it. I like that our summer schedule is done, our fall practice schedule is already done…and we know that we’re going to do those things. It’s going to be nice to be able to get out there, put the pads on and get after it.”
With Pine Tree graduating 16 of its 22 starters and 29 seniors, Lane knows that key returners will keep his team on track. That will definitely come into play during the development of new starters and players in spring ball and ultimately the fall season.
He expects a lot from his team’s defense this season and could see it improve from last year’s overall performance. The linebacker corps features Cody Janner and three-year starter Dallas Dixon, the experienced defensive line has seniors Mark Daniels and Amahd Washington, and the strong secondary consists of Jeremiah Blinks, Tylur Neal and Jeremiah Bailey.
“We got returning seniors on both sides of the ball that I think need to make an impact,” said Lane. “Those guys always got to step up.”
In comparison, Pine Tree’s offense doesn’t have a single returning starter from last year, so it has more work to do to match the productivity of its defensive partner in 2021. But, that side of the ball isn’t without talent. Running back Ethan Morgan, wide receiver Lukas Branson and offensive linemen Brode Hodges and Jacob Hall have impressed Lane in the past, so don’t be surprised if they emerge as offensive leaders by the time fall rolls around.
“We graduated almost all of them,” Lane said of his team’s offensive athletes. “Looking for some leadership.”
If everything goes as planned, Pine Tree will make the most of the next month and be ready for the season ahead.
“I just want to see us practice the right way,” he said of his team’s expectation going into spring football. “Every year that I’ve done it, everybody is fired up the first couple of weeks. And then at the end, you’re not really playing anybody, so it kinda tapers off. I really just want us to keep that same energy throughout.”
NOTES: The Pirates will begin work at 4:15 p.m. today at Pirate Stadium, with practices set for Monday through Thursday this week and then April 27-30, May 3-7 and May 10-12 with the spring game set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 13 ... The Pirates' 2021 schedule will feature a scrimmage at home on Aug. 19 against Gilmer, followed by back-to-back home games against Liberty-Eylau (Aug. 27) and Lindale (Sept. 3) before a short trip to Kilgore o Sept. 10. After an open date on Sept. 17, the Pirates host Marshall on Sept. 24, visit Nacogdoches on Oct.1 and Jacksonville on Oct. 8, host Texas high on oct. 15, visit Whitehouse on Oct. 22, host Mount Pleasant for homecoming on Oct. 29 and end the regular season at Hallsville on Nov. 5