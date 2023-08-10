The Pine Tree Pirates and Spring Hill Panthers get a chance to wipe the 2022 slate clean on Friday when the 2023 season unofficially begins with scrimmage action.
The Pirates finished 2-8 overall and 2-4 in district play last season under first-year head coach Jason Bachman. Spring Hill, also breaking in a first-year head coach in Brandon Joslin, went 1-9 overall and 0-5 in league play.
Friday's scrimmages - Pine Tree at Henderson and Van at Spring Hill - is a chance for both local teams to see how far they have come with a full year in the systems run by Bachman and Joslin.
Pine Tree will visit Henderson, with the varsity squads set to battle at 7 p.m. Spring Hill will host Van, also in a 7 p.m. skirmish.
PINE TREE
The Pirates found the win column twice last season, but both victories came in district play and Pine Tree had losses of 13 points to Whitehouse, one point in overtime against Hallsville and three points in the season finale against district champion Texas High.
Back from that team are eight offensive and nine defensive starters.
"The kids have been great," Bachman said of the first two weeks of practice. "They've shown up and worked hard. It's hot out there, but it's hot for everyone. I'm pleased with the effort and the willingness to take coaching. There's still a lot of ugly out there, and we have to get better, but who doesn't at this point in the season?"
Bachman said the excitement level isn't just being seen from bright-eyed newcomers.
"We have a lot of kids back," he said. "They are a year older, but I'm fired up at the way they take coaching and want to learn and how they respond to challenges in a good way. They are taking it one step at a time. It's a process, and they understand that small steps add up over time."
Henderson is coming off a 1-9 season a year ago and will be under the direction of Henderson graduate Clay Baker, who comes to the Lions after carving out a 43-17 record as head coach at Carlisle.
Pine Tree will host Gilmer in a scrimmage on Aug. 17, and then open the season at Van on Aug. 25. The Pirates' home debut is set for Sept. 1 against Lindale.
Henderson will visit Nacogdoches for a scrimmage on Aug. 17, and then open the season at Liberty-Eylau on Aug. 25. The Lions' home debut is set for Sept. 1 against Hallsville.
SPRING HILL
Joslin said the Panther coaching staff has stressed that winning is something earned, and he likes how his team is responding.
"We have a good group of kids who have gone through the offseason," he said. "We've been preaching accountability and toughness and putting ourselves in position to earn the right to win when we step across those white lines. I feel like we have everyone 100% fully-committed to that philosophy."
The offensive and defensive philosophies haven't changed, but a second year in the system is already paying dividends.
"On offense, it's the same but different. It's the second year of what we're trying to, and it's coming together. Defensively, we've got some kids who like to attack the football together. We want speed on the field, but we really want 11 guys who run to the football together."
Van finished 6-5 overall and 4-2 in district play last season.
The Panthers will scrimmage at Rusk on Aug. 17, and then open the season at home on Aug. 24 in the KYKX Game of the Week against Sabine.
Van will scrimmage at Grand Saline on Aug. 17 and open the season at home on Aug. 25 against Pine Tree.