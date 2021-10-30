Pine Tree trailed by as much as 21 points on Friday night, and its second half surge wasn’t enough to complete a comeback in its 35-28 homecoming loss against Mount Pleasant at Pirate Stadium.
The Pirates drop to 4-5 on the season and 2-4 in District 9-5A Division II play. They now turn their attention to next Friday’s 7:30 p.m. regular season finale against district foe Hallsville at Bobcat Stadium.
Mount Pleasant also entered Friday’s contest on a two-game losing streak, but snapped its skid. The Tigers improved their season record to 4-5 and their league mark to 3-3 heading into next Friday’s 7:30 p.m. home district finale at Sam Parker Field against Jacksonville.
“I challenged them at halftime,” Pine Tree head football coach Kerry Lane said of his team’s second half turnaround on Friday. “Their response was exactly what we’ve been trying to get out of them for six weeks, so I was really proud of that.”
“A lot of them left their guts out here on the field, and we came up a little bit short,” he continued. “Had the ball down there, a chance to score and win the game, and we didn’t do it. I told them, ‘You need to remember what you feel right now, and you need to remember it when it’s time to go practice.’ “
Pine Tree received the opening kickoff and drove all the way to field goal range, but was unable to take the first lead in the game. Aaron Bocanegra attempted a 38-yard field goal at the 6:40 mark of the first quarter, but his kick was unsuccessful.
Mount Pleasant jumped at the opportunity to score after its defensive stand, and recorded a one-yard touchdown on its first drive of the game. Keller Thompson’s quarterback keeper made it a 7-0 game at the 3:32 mark of the opening quarter.
Pine Tree had its lone first half answer on Ah’Niylon Taylor’s one-yard touchdown run. That made it a 7-7 tie at the 8:19 mark of the second quarter. Taylor finished the night with 13 carries for 36 yards and a trio of scores.
Mount Pleasant continued to roll on the offensive side of the ball, and scored three more times before halftime. It started with Thompson’s three-yard touchdown run, which gave the road Tigers a 14-7 advantage at the 4:51 mark of the period.
The following Pine Tree possession ended with Dakylan Johnson’s interception, which Mount Pleasant returned to the Pirate nine-yard line. On the following play, the road team made it a 21-7 game on Ed Wilder’s nine-yard touchdown run with 3:57 left in the first half.
The Tigers pounced on another strong field position when Pine Tree only punted the ball eight yards. That set up Thompson’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Johnny Smith. That made it a 28-7 game with 18.8 seconds left in the half.
Pine Tree was scheduled to kick off to Mount Pleasant in the second half, but shocked everyone at Pirate Stadium when it successfully recovered an onside kick. Taylor’s five-yard rushing touchdown wrapped up the Pirates’ first drive of the half to make it a 28-14 game with 8:21 left in the third quarter.
The only Mount Pleasant score of the second half occurred at the 2:17 mark of the third period. Thompson called his number on a two-yard quarterback keeper to make it a 35-14 game.
The fourth quarter was all Pine Tree. The Pirates launched their strong end to the game with Johnson’s 27-yard touchdown pass to Lukas Branson at the 11:54 mark of the frame. Along with his touchdown connection, Johnson finished the night with an 11-of-20 passing performance for 195 yards.
Taylor then topped off his night with a one-yard touchdown with 10:12 left in the game.
Pine Tree’s rushing attack also included Ethan Morgan’s 19 carries for 130 yards.