Pine Tree hosted Kilgore in Saturday’s boys basketball game at the Pirate Center. The Class 5A Pirates trailed 9-3 in the opening quarter, but stormed back to earn a 47-42 non-district victory against the Class 4A Bulldogs.
The Pirates ended the first period on an 8-2 run to make it an 11-11 game, and overcame CJay Ingram’s 11 first half Kilgore points. Ingram finished with a Bulldog-best 16 points.
Then, they scored the first eight points of the second quarter to take their first lead of the day at 19-11. Kilgore found some late first half success, but Pine Tree still earned a 27-21 halftime edge.
“I challenged them in that [late first quarter] timeout,” said Pine Tree head basketball coach Justin Hales. “They came out, and the intensity picked up defensively. I thought we started getting our hands on a lot of deflections. We were able to play our style. We try to get up and down the court.”
Daryus Gray knocked down five of his 14 field goal attempts and one of his three free throw attempts to lead Pine Tree with 11 first half points. He then went three-for-four on both field goal and free throw attempts in the second half to finish with a game-high 20 points.
“Daryus Gray is probably one of the best scorers that’s ever played at Pine Tree High School,” said Hales. “For the college coaches out there, they need to call him every day. And he can still get better. When he puts it all together, he’s scary good. He’s a big part of what we do.”
Dealyn Evans also provided an early boost with all nine of his Pirate points arriving before halftime.
Kilgore trailed for the majority of the third quarter, but used a late surge to take a 37-36 lead by the end of the period. Ethan Drury drained a buzzer-beating three-pointer to give the Bulldogs a second half advantage. Drury finished the afternoon with eight points.
Pine Tree replicated its second quarter start by bouncing back and scoring the first eight points of the fourth quarter. Tylur Neal’s only field goal of the game gave the Pirates a 38-37 advantage in the early moments of the game’s final period. Nate Adkins added a free throw to make it a 39-37 game, and Jeremiah Blinks followed with a three to make it a 42-37 score.
Then, Neal added a pair of free throws to make it a seven-point game.
Rylan Copeland’s first field goal of the game ended Kilgore’s fourth quarter drought with three minutes to play. He also scored the only other Bulldog field goal of the period with 53.4 seconds left.
Gray’s lay-up extended Pine Tree’s successful stretch and made it a 46-39 game. He also added a last-minute free throw to make it a 47-41 game.
Kilgore also got a late free throw from Ingram to wrap up its five-point final quarter, and cut the Pine Tree lead to 47-42 before the game’s conclusion.
“When [Kilgore] made the run at the end of the third, we just told [our players], ‘Okay. Game on. Let’s play. Win it one possession at a time’,” Hales said of how his team was able to pull out the victory in the fourth quarter. “We came out and made the plays we had to make to win.”