Jason Bachman got a glimpse of what his first Pine Tree football team will look like back during spring drills, but the first-year Pirate coach knows the urgency and enthusiasm will be turned up a notch on Monday.
The Pirates, coming off a 4-6 season, open fall drills on Monday. They'll work in shorts and helmets for the first five days, and then put on the pads.
"Anxious. Excited. Really all of that," Bachman said of the first day of practice. "We're just ready to get the pads on. It's great being around the kids any time, but football is played with pads."
Bachman, the team's offensive coordinator since 2017, was named head coach back in January. He inherited a team that went 2-5 in district play, but four of the team's overall losses were by a touchdown or less.
Back from that team are seven starters on offense and three on defense - along with 19 total lettermen.
"The kid are excited," Bachman said. "They had a good summer. They worked hard, and I feel like we made strides in the right direction but I know they are excited to crank it up.
Key returning pieces include tight end/defensive lineman Dealyn Evans - who recently gave a verbal pledge to Texas A&M - along with receiver Jonathon Fuller (29 catches, 610 yards, 7 TD), offensive lineman Jayden Jones (6-2, 270), offensive lineman Brycelen Phillips (5-10, 295) and quarterback Dakylan Johnson (1,502 passing yards, 12 TD).
Others to watch include running back Trey Brown (188 yards, 2 TD) and tight end/defensive end Brock Reddic (6-3, 240).
The Pirates have two weeks to prepare for the first scrimmage at Gilmer on Aug. 18.
"It's just about reps and getting everyone playing together," Bachman said of the early days of drills. "It won't happen quickly, but just need to get out there and get some continuity going, play with one another and then get the pads on. We've been doing drill work. ...not tackling or playing football, so there is going to be a transition from drill work to seeing who is going to show up when it's time to cut loose and play."
NOTES: The Pirates are scheduled to open the season at home on Aug. 26 against Van, followed by road games at Lindale on Sept. 2 and Kilgore on Sept. 16 before closing out non-district play at home against Jacksonville on Sept. 16. The district opener is set for Sept. 23 at Marshall, followed by Nacogdoches at home on Sept. 30, at Whitehouse on Oct. 7, an open date on Oct. 14, Hallsville at home, a trip to Mount Pleasant on Oct. 28 and the regular season finale at home against Texas High on Nov. 4.