JACKSONVILLE - Pine Tree's defense just keeps getting better as district play rolls along.
Jacksonville scored midway through the fourth quarter to avoid a shutout, but Pine Tree dominated the rest of the night on the way to a 35-7 win over the Indians in District 9-5A Division II action at the Tomato Bowl.
The win moves Pine Tree to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the district, while Jacksonville drops to 1-5 and 1-2.
The Pirates have now allowed a total of 37 points in three district games. Pine Tree has won three in a row against Jacksonville.
Pine Tree took the opening kickoff on Friday and put together a 10-play scoring drive, getting on the board with a 1-yard run by Ah'Kiylon Taylor at the 5:52 mark.
A little over a minute later, the Pirates stopped Jacksonville on a fourth-and-short at the Indian 40-yard line, and on the next play Dakylan Johnson connected with Jonathan Fuller on a 40-yard TD pass to boost the PT lead to 14-0.
Amahd Washington forced a fumble and Jai'lyn Ryan recovered at the Indiana 31 to stop the next Jacksonville drive. Pine Tree drove to the Indian 4-yard line, but turned it over and settled for a 14-0 lead after one quarter.
Jacksonville drove deep into Pirate territory in the second, but Ryan McCown was picked off in the end zone by Tyrese Jones. Pine Tree later got a sack by Dealyn Evans as time expired in the half, taking a two-touchdown lead in at the break.
The Pirate defense got the ball back for the offense when McCown threw incomplete on fourth-and-14 early in the third, and this time Pine Tree cashed in when Johnson hit Fuller with a 34-yard touchdown strike on fourth-and-9 to make it a 21-0 contest.
After Jacksonville went three-and-out on three straight incomplete passes, the Pirates made it a 28-0 contest on a 1-yard touchdown run by Trey Brown with 1:58 left in the third quarter.
Jacksonville avoided the shutout with 8:34 left in the game on a 30-yard touchdown pass from McCown to Kalvin Bryant, but Brown ended the scoring and made it 35-7 for the Pirates with a 32-yard TD jaunt with 5:51 left in the contest.
Pine Tree will return home next Friday to host league-leading Texas High. Jacksonville plays host to Nacogdoches.