The latest era of Pine Tree’s football program will take a huge step forward on Monday when new head coach Jason Bachman starts leading the Pirates through spring football.
The practices, training and drills of the next couple of weeks will prepare the varsity and JV teams for their respective 6 p.m. and 5 p.m. spring games at Pirate Stadium on May 17, and the 2022 season that starts in August.
“Getting ready for the season,” Bachman said of the excitement of spring football. “It’s the opportunity to get out there, see what kids are going to step up, what new faces will show up, and start coaching football.”
“Spring ball is about fundamentals,” he added. “You’re really trying to lay a foundation. We’re going to teach and preach physicality. It’s an opportunity to ingrain those things in our kids.”
Bachman served as Pine Tree’s offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach between 2017 and 2021 before his current role was announced in early January, so the familiarity of the program will help him develop the necessary spring football plan to properly set up Pine Tree’s 2022 team and players for the next campaign in four months.
“You look at where we’ve gone as a program, it’s definitely headed in the right direction,” said Bachman. “To be able to take that blueprint, and enact it again one more year, we have a good chance of moving this thing forward, and to get ready for the football season.”
Finding the right pieces will be an important focus of Pine Tree’s spring football strategy because this year’s team only returns 19 total lettermen and three defensive starters.
“I don’t think that’s anything that’s really unique to us,” Bachman said of filling multiple positions this offseason. “Everyone goes through it. That being said, you put them out there, put them under the fire, and cut them loose. It’s on us [as coaches] to put them in positions to grow and stairstep to results that we want.”
The offense is in a better spot with seven returning starters, but there’s still the important balance of heightening the play of experienced players, and finding the next playmakers that will suit up next to them.
“Those guys that are coming back have experience, and have played well for us,” Bachman said of his team’s returning players. “Now, the key is to not be complacent with them, continue to push them, and hopefully get them to progress even more.”
Junior tight end and defensive end Dealyn Evans, senior wide receiver Jonathon Fuller, junior running back Trey Brown, junior defensive end Quinton Clark, junior defensive back Raimone Flournoy, and senior right guard Jayden Jones are expected to play big roles for Pine Tree this year, but the Pirates’ continued progression will be dependent on every player on the roster taking their game to the next level.
That even includes members of last year’s JV team, like Preston Armstrong and Alex Brace.
“I certainly hope so,” Bachman said of the likely rise of JV players this year. “Depth is always an issue. I think it’s going to be a mixed bag of kids that played up and sparingly last year, and kids that are coming up from JV.”