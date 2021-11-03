Pine Tree has dropped three straight district games, but is still alive for a playoff berth heading into the final week of the 2021 regular season.
That starts with this Friday’s 7:30 p.m. road district contest at Hallsville’s Bobcat Stadium. Pine Tree knows it needs a win against Hallsville, a Nacogdoches loss against Marshall, and a Whitehouse loss against Texas High this week to enter the UIL postseason as the fourth seed from District 9-5A Division II.
“We’re going to have to execute on offense,” Pine Tree head football coach Kerry Lane said of what can set up a much-needed win this week. “I think we got going in the second half of that last game against a pretty athletic and big [Mount Pleasant] defense. It was promising to see us step up and make plays against a team that I think is pretty good defensively. We've got to get first downs, put the ball in the end zone, and get the ball in the hands of our kids that can hurt them.”
“Defensively, it’s going to take a really big effort,” said Lane. “I think they’re really good on offense. I think their quarterback is a really good player, they have a running back that is good as anyone in the district, and they got two good receivers. Number 5, the (Carter) Rogas kid, is one of the best receivers in the district. They’re going to run a million trick plays and try to out-tempo us. That’s what they do, and who they are. We’re going to have to play well, execute on defense, and limit their explosive plays.”
The Pirates plan to continue what has worked well during their three-game losing streak, but also need to find the necessary answers to what has held them back during that stretch.
It’s been a story of two halves. On one hand, Pine Tree has been slow out of the gate. The Pirates were kept off the scoreboard for six straight quarters between the 38-0 loss against Texas High on Oct. 15 and the 14-0 halftime deficit against Whitehouse on Oct. 22. They also trailed Mount Pleasant 28-7 during halftime last Friday.
The other side of the coin has featured Pine Tree’s dominant second half performances the last two weeks. After being outscored 42-7 in the first two quarters the last two weeks, the Pirates bounced back to outscore the opposition 35-14 in the final two quarters to only lose 21-14 against Whitehouse and 35-28 against Mount Pleasant.
“We’ve got to have laser-like focus,” Lane said of what is needed in a complete game effort this week. “One lapse in judgment on defense against these guys, and they can score. They don’t just settle down and run the ball. They’re going to try to attack, stretch the field, trick you, screen you, and throw it out to the flat.”
“That’s been our problem the last two weeks,” he continued. “We’ve kind of come out, felt the game out, and seen how it’s going. And then when things go bad, it’s like, ‘Oh, okay. We better show up.’ That’s incredibly undisciplined and not anything like the way we’re coaching. We've got to do a better job of getting focused and getting ready to play this week.”
Both sides of the ball will need to step up if Pine Tree wants to finish district on the right note, and if it will win to keep its playoff hopes alive.
On the offensive side the last two weeks, Pine Tree has produced back-to-back 300-yard offensive outings and Pirate running back Ethan Morgan earned his fifth 100-yard rushing performance of the season against Mount Pleasant. Quarterback Dakylan Johnson also finished last week’s game with 198 passing yards.
“It all starts up front, and that group’s getting better and better,” said Lane. “I thought we settled in last week, and ran the ball well against guys that hadn’t given up a lot of rushing yards all year. And offensively after that, it’s Dakylan Johnson. He’s got to keep growing up. He made some great plays, throws and decisions last week. We had a chance to win the game and had a guy in the end zone, but we missed him. The potential’s there. He seems focused and ready to go.”
Defensively, Pine Tree has only allowed one second half touchdown to both Whitehouse and Mount Pleasant the last two weeks.
“We’ve got good and smart players on that side of the ball,” Lane said of his defensive unit. “We have a good plan for them every week. It’s just trusting that and keep doing it.”