Kerry Lane didn’t expect perfection, and he didn’t get it. He expected effort, and he got it.
In other words, Pine Tree’s first and only dress rehearsal for the upcoming season went exactly as planned.
“It’s never clean this time of year,” said Lane, who led the Pirates up against 2020 Class 4A Division II state finalist Gilmer on Thursday in Pine Tree’s lone scrimmage before next week’s season opener.
“I don’t care if you’re talking about a scrimmage or the season opener, it’s never clean. You just want to see the kids excited about getting ready to play a game and ready to get after someone and we saw that.”
The Pirates and Buckeyes battled it out both in a controlled format and a live portion at Pirate Stadium. It’s the final tune up for both teams before they host games to begin the 2021 season — Gilmer on Thursday and Pine Tree on Friday.
“I was proud of the effort from the kids,” Lane said. “We saw what we thought we would see. The biggest thing is you want to know if you are ready to step up and play. ...make sure the young ones aren’t going to spit out the bit, and our kids didn’t do that. It was nice to see them go out and get after it. I think we’ll be able to go toe to toe with anyone.”
Lane said the defense was solid for the most part, and a young offense flashed potential against a veteran Gilmer defense.
“On defense, we did a good job stopping he run. Gilmer made a couple of big plays, but we can clean that stuff up,” Lane said. “On offense, we looked really young early. We’ve got 11 brand new guys out there, but once they settled in a little we started looking like ourselves. Gilmer has a good front on defense, and it was a good test for our young offensive line.”
The Pirates were outscored 2-1 in the live portion of the scrimmage, with Dakylan Johnson connecting with Jonathan Fuller on a TD pass to account or the Pirates’ scoring.
“Offense is about execution, and we missed some chances,” Lane said. “We got behind them wide open twice and missed the throw, and a couple of times we were a block away from breaking one. It wasn’t terrible. We just need to grow up.”
NOTES: The Pirates open the season at home against Liberty-Eylau at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Pirate Stadium. Liberty-Eylau was 6-5 a year ago ... Gilmer will host Gladewater at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Jeff Traylor Stadium.