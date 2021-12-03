Pine Tree took control of things with a 10-0 run late in the third quarter, and the Pirates handed cross town rival and tournament host Spring Hill a 75-59 setback at the Rogers Law Firm Spring Hill/White Oak Tournament at Panther Gymnasium on Friday.
It ended a perfect day for the Pirates, who earlier had notched a 66-59 win over Willis. Spring Hill was hoping for a bounce-back win after falling to Mineola, 56-45, earlier in the day.
Pine Tree will battle Tyler at 5 p.m. on Saturday for the tournament’s Large School championship. Spring Hill will take on Temple at 1 p.m. Both games will be played at White Oak High School.
In other Large School games today, Pleasant Grove meets Kilgore at 10:20 a.m. (high school), Liberty-Eylau faces Willis at 11:40 a.m. (junior high) and Hallsville takes on Mineola at 3:40 p.m. (junior high).
Daryus Gray scored 17 of his game-high 24 points in the second half to pace Pine Tree. He also collected eight rebounds. Dealyn Evans added 19 points and eight rebounds. Jonathan Fuller had 11 of his 15 points in the second half, and he gathered in six rebounds. Devin Washington had six points, Jeremiah Blinks three, Cameron Spencer two points and six rebounds, Robert Henson two points and Amare Gary and Micah Cox a point apiece.
Tayler Riehemann scored 19 in the loss for Spring Hill. Jax Stovall had 12 of his 14 points in the second half. Easton Ballard chipped in with seven points and six rebounds, Davaunte Powers four points and five rebounds, Peyton Bassett four points, Brennan Ferguson four points and eight rebounds, Luke Hurst, James Thomas and Jack Basset two points apiece and Isaiah Thomas one point and five rebounds.
In a physical battle that saw the teams shoot a combined 63 free throws – SH connected on 15 of 27 and PT 24 of 36 – Spring Hill held a slim 33-32 lead at halftime.
The Panthers built an eight-point lead at the 6:52 mark of the second quarter after a reverse layup from Riehemann and a free throw from Stovall. Pine Tree chipped away at the deficit, taking its first lead of the game with 13.5 seconds left on a bucket from Washington, but Spring Powers put back his own miss and later split a pair of free throws while Gray hit one freebie for the Pirates to leave SH in front 33-32 at the break.
The Pirates went in front 34-32 with a pair of free throws by Gray to start the second half, and never trailed again.
Leading by five (43-38) after Ballard drove the paint for a Panther Bucket, Gray sank two free throws, hit a layup and then dished to Evans for a hoop to spark a 10-0 outburst that put the Pirates up by 15.
Spring Hill never got the deficit under double digits the rest of the way, although Stovall scored eight of his points in the fourth to keep things respectable.
NOTES: In Pine Tree’s win over Willis earlier in the day, Evans scored 21, Gray 15, spencer seven, Nate Adkins, Gary and Fuller six apiece and Blinks five … For Spring Hill in the loss to Mineola, Riehemann had 17, Bassett seven, Hurst six, Stovall five, Thomas and Ferguson three apiece and Thomas and Powers two each.