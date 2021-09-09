One of the week’s most anticipated football matchups is Pine Tree’s visit to Kilgore’s R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium. The Pirates are scheduled to face the Bulldogs starting at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
“They’re traditionally a very strong program,” said Pine Tree head football coach Kerry Lane. “I think we’re becoming a good program too. We’ve established ourselves as a program that’s pretty tough on everyone’s schedule. I want to see us go out and represent our brand of football and who we are no matter who we play.”
You can expect a focused Class 5A Division II Pine Tree program, which learned a lot from last Friday’s 31-29 loss against 2020 4A Division I state finalist Lindale. Prior to that, the Pirates earned a 25-0 season opening win against Liberty-Eylau.
“We’ve seen two different styles these first two games, which I think is good,” said Lane. “Shows us where we need to get better.”
Lane has been pleased with several performances during the first two outings this season. Some have come from Ethan Morgan (292 yards and three touchdowns), Dakylan Johnson (273 yards and a touchdown), Lukas Branson (168 yards and a touchdown), Jonathon Fuller (167 yards and a touchdown) and Cody Janner (16 tackles and a fumble recovery).
At the same time, Lane is working to maximize his team’s potential.
“I want to see them play with perfect effort,” he said. “You can only do it when you practice that hard. When you put yourself in that situation, you’re ready for it on Friday night.”
You also can’t ignore undefeated Kilgore. The Class 4A Division I Bulldogs are well-prepared for their third straight 5A opponent after they earned a 21-7 win against Nacogdoches in the season opener and a 49-27 victory against Hallsville in week two.
“Playing 5A opponents, it’s a step up for us,” said Kilgore head football coach Clint Fuller. “They typically have more depth than us. For us to be able to fight in the second half the last couple of weeks really shows a lot of heart and toughness from our kids. I feel like our kids have been battled tested, and are going to have to be on point this week for Pine Tree because they’re a good football team.”
Multiple players have answered the call in the early weeks of the season. That includes Davin Rider (440 yards and eight touchdowns), Da’Marion Van Zandt (188 yards), Isaiah Ross (106 yards) and Marcaelin Caraway (13 tackles).
“We’re a little bit further ahead than where I thought,” said Fuller. “We have a young football team. We have nine sophomores on our varsity roster. We had a really good year last year and lost a lot of guys to graduation.”
“Our whole focus has been just trying to get better every day and every week,” he continued. “Every time that we step on the field against another team, I feel like we’re getting better. I feel good where we’re at. We’ve just got to keep pushing. Can’t become complacent. And keep growing every day.”
Even though Pine Tree and Kilgore are in different classifications, they can produce an entertaining football series for years to come. That includes the teams’ memorable meetings in recent seasons, like the Pirates ending a losing streak against the Bulldogs in 2018 for their first series win since 1990 and the Bulldogs responding with a 64-62 triple overtime win in 2019.
“We’ve had a couple of really good games with them and I hope it becomes a rivalry,” said Lane. “We’re very similar in size. We’re 15 minutes away from each other. That should be a fun rivalry game. We’ve got to hold up our end and win some of these.”
“We’re excited about playing Pine Tree,” said Fuller. “It’s our homecoming week, so our community, school district and our program are excited. We’re excited about the opportunity to go play against them, see where we’re at, and measure ourselves against a good football team.”