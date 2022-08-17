Pine Tree has progressed throughout the first offseason of Jason Bachman’s tenure as football head coach, and will get another opportunity to prepare for the 2022 season during its lone football scrimmage of the year on Thursday.
The regular season is still a week away, so Pine Tree will use Thursday’s matchup with two-time defending Class 4A Division II state finalist Gilmer at Jeff Traylor Stadium as a measuring stick before it plays its first game against Van at Pirate Stadium on Aug. 26.
“I think there’s definitely been progress,” Pine Tree head football coach Jason Bachman said of where his team is after a week and a half of practice. “Ultimately, we’ll get to see how much progress we’ve made [on Thursday], and we’ll know for sure the following Friday against Van. Hopefully, it’s enough to get what we want.”
Bachman understands the useful opportunity that his program has to compete against a team of Gilmer’s magnitude, so the necessary Pine Tree adjustments can be made before real games begin next week.
“Iron sharpens iron,” Bachman said of the type of competition that his team will face against Gilmer on Thursday. “There’s no doubt who they are. They’ve had great success and are still having great success. They do an incredible job, have a great coaching staff, and played for the state championship the past two years.”
The scrimmage schedule will start with a 5 p.m. battle between the Pine Tree and Gilmer sub-varsity rosters, and both the JV and ninth grade teams’ offensive and defensive units will suit up for 40 plays.
At 7 p.m., the varsity squads will hit the field. First and second-team offensive and defensive players from both programs will first compete for 24 plays. A kicking segment will follow with four snaps for the field goal, PAT and punt units before two 12-minute live periods wrap up the night’s events.
“You’re trying to clean up some things,” Bachman said of how Thursday’s scrimmage will improve his team. “[Gilmer is] going to expose some things to us. You put some kids out there, put them under the gun, let them play under the pressure and fire, and see how they respond.”
A number of Pine Tree players have already left a stamp on their program during fall drills, and they will be asked to make the most of Thursday’s experience as well.
“You got [offensive linemen] in Anthony Castro, Bryan Mendez, Brycelen Phillips, Jayden Jones, Peyton Davis, and Jailyn Attaway, [plus tight ends] Preston Armstrong and Jacob Mettler,” said Bachman. “Those guys, I’ll always think they have the hardest job early because [that part of the offense has] the most moving parts, and you gotta work as one.”
“Defensively, Raimone Flournoy has jumped out,” he continued. “Great kid who plays overhang for us and epitomizes what the program’s about. He didn’t miss a day of summer or spring. He’s here and ready to go to work. He’s a selfless kid, plays with great energy, and is coachable. And a guy like Jalynn Robinson. He might be little in stature, but he plays big. He’s had a good camp.”
Gilmer is further along in the season preparation process because it already has last Friday’s scrimmage against Gladewater and two-and-a-half weeks of practice under its belt, but it’s still developing the replacements of graduated starters from last season.
“From the standpoint of starting two-a-days to now, we’re beginning to create our identity [for this year],” said Gilmer athletic director and head football coach Alan Metzel. “Offensively, we had seven starters graduate, so four of our five offensive linemen and our quarterback and outside receivers will be new.”
“With a couple weeks into practice, we’re closer to where we want to be,” he continued. “I think it’ll be good to have another scrimmage because we’re still getting some fine tuning done. We’re excited about where we’re headed.”