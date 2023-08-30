Pittsburg High School will host the fourth annual Troy Segura Cross Country Invitational Thursday and Saturday.
Varsity girls, varsity boys, JV girls and JV boys will compete starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, with junior high boys and girls scheduled for an 8 a.m. start on Saturday.
Scheduled to join Pittsburg in the field are Alba-Golden, Atlanta, Avinger, Daingerfield, De Kalb, Harts Bluff, Henderson, Hughes Springs, Liberty-Eylau, Longview, McLeod, Mount Pleasant, Linden-Kildare, Ore City, Paris, Paul Pewitt, Pleasant Grove, Queen City, Saltillo, Spring Hill, Sulphur Springs, Union Hill and Winnsboro.