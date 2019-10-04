Week 5 2019 Defensive Player of the Week: Drew Beltran, Longview
Buy Now

Week 5 2019 Defensive Player of the Week: Drew Beltran, Longview

Name: Drew Beltran

School: Longview

Year: Senior

Position: DL

Number: 50

Stats: 7 tackles, 2 sacks, 4 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery