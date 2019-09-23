Week 2 2019 Defensive Player of the Week: Keiuntray Hawkins, Paul Pewitt
Buy Now

Week 2 2019 Defensive Player of the Week: Keiuntray Hawkins, Paul Pewitt

Name: Keiuntray Hawkins

School: Paul Pewitt

Year: Senior

Position: Linebacker

Number: 11

Stats: 15 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery