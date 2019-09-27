Week 4 2019 Defensive Player of the Week: Vencent Rockwell, Spring Hill
Name: Vencent Rockwell

School: Spring Hill

Year: Senior

Position: LB

Number: 2

Stats: 7 tackles, 1 sack, 2 blocked punts, 2 QB pressures