Week 2 2019 Offensive Player of the Week: Caden Minter, Big Sandy

Name: Caden Minter
School: Big Sandy
Year: Senior
Position: Quarterback
Number: 6
Stats: 16 of 21 Passing, 302 yards, 7 TD, 102 yards Rushing
