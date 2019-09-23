Week 2 2019 Offensive Player of the Week: Caden Minter, Big Sandy
Name: Caden Minter

School: Big Sandy

Year: Senior

Position: Quarterback

Number: 6

Stats: 16 of 21 Passing, 302 yards, 7 TD, 102 yards Rushing