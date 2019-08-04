Ninety-five players from throughout Texas and the Ark-La-Tex competed Saturday at Guthrie Creek Park in the Longview Disc Golf Association's 8th Annual Guthrie Creek Warm Up disc golf tournament.
Brownsboro's Christopher Farnham used a 10-under par second round and a one-hole playoff win to claim the top spot in the men's open professional field. Farnham tied Longview's Julian Morales with a 116, 12-under-par total during the two-round event. Temple's Britt Avery finished third with a 117 total.
In the pro, 50-plus flight, Ken DeLoach, of Pollock, Louisiana, followed a 56 first round with a 59 for a 115 total and a nine-stroke victory. Henderson's John Cloutier finished second (124) and Plano's Raul Albarez was third at 126.
Texarkana's James Combs took a three-hole playoff win over Kilgore's Michael Taylor in the men's advanced amateur division after both finished with a 118 total. Taylor finished with a second-round total of 56 to force the playoff. Oscar Dominguez, of Longview, and Scottie Taylor, of Kilgore, finished third with a 119.
Mark Wood, of Athens, won the men's amateur 40-plus division, ahead of Canton's Kevin Davis and Austin's Michael Ortega by one stroke with a 124.
In the men's amateur 50-plus flight, Shreveport, Louisiana's David Bellar was a one-stroke winner over Canton's Larry Rosemond with a 124.
In the men's intermediate amateur field, Kilgore's Matthew Stanley used a round of 55 for a 10-stroke win (115) over Henderson's Sam Franklin. Paige Hudson, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was third with a 130.
Abigail Sullivan won the women's amateur intermediate tournament with a 158, ahead of Henderson's Cassie Parker (162) and Longview's Theresa Floyd.
Damon McFarland, Wayne Harris and Adam Killingsworth finished 1-2-3 in the men's amateur recreational field.