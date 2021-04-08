lobosoccer10.jpg
Longview’s Pancho Hernandez (7) avoids a tackle in a regional semifinal game between the Lobos and Frisco on Tuesday in Mesquite. The Lobos (21-5-1) were scheduled to take on No. 1 Frisco Wakeland (21-1-1) in the 5A Region II championship match on Friday, but that game was moved to 11 a.m. today at Gerald Prim Stadium in Sulphur Springs. Fans are also urged to gather at the Lobo Den at 8 a.m. for a team send-off.

 Rob Graham/News-Journal Photo

