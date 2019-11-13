The Longview Lobos are the defending Class 6A Division II state champions and owners of the state’s longest winning streak at 26 games, and on Tuesday fans celebrated the start of what they hope is another long postseason journey.
Fans converged at the Sonic at Hawkins Parkway and Fourth Street for a community pep rally. A portion of proceeds gathered at the restaurant from 5 to 8 p.m. were to benefit the Longview ISD Foundation.
The Lobos will open the playoffs at home Friday with a 7:30 p.m. contest against the Temple Wildcats.
Tickets for Friday’s game are for sale at the Longview ISD Athletic Office and cost $7 for general admission for adults and $3 for students. The office will be open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today and Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday.
For the first time since 2001, all three University Interscholastic League schools with campuses inside the city limits — Longview, Pine Tree and Spring Hill — are headed to the football playoffs.
Pine Tree will travel to College Station to take on A&M Consolidated at 7 p.m. Friday in a Class 5A battle.
Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for adults and may be purchased at the Pine Tree ISD Athletic Office from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Thursday.
Spring Hill will face Caddo Mills at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Van in a Class 4A playoff game.
Tickets are for sale in the high school athletic office or any campus office today, Thursday and Friday. Prices are $5 for students and $7 for adults in advance or $6 and $8 at the gate.
