From Staff Reports
TYLER — John Wilson scored 16 points points to lead five Ponies into double figures, and Panola College advanced to the championship game of the Region XIV Conference Tournament with a 72-44 win over the Kilgore College Rangers at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
Panola improves to 28-4 on the season with its 16th straight win, and will take on Trinity Valley in the tournament title game at 7 p.m. on Saturday back at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
Kilgore, which had won four in a row by a combined 14 points heading into Friday’s game, ends the season wit ha 21-11 record. The Rangers won back-to-back games to close out the regular season, and then knocked off Lamar State-Port Arthur (54-49) and Blinn (64-42) at the tournament before being tripped up by the Ponies.
Yaphet Moundi had 14 points, Christian Henry 12 and Kyndall Davis and Jaden Gray 10 apiece for Panola, which led 28-17 at halftime and then outscored the Rangers 44-27 after intermission.
Moundi added 10 rebounds, Wilson four assists and Gray two steals for the Ponies.
Kilgore was paced by Da’Veon Thomas, who scored 20 points in his final game as a Ranger. He also added eight rebounds, three assists, a block and three steals.
Tyree Davis finished with nine points and six rebounds, Joe Manning six points, five rebounds and two assists, Julian Kiett five points and Terrance Dixon and Dorian Benford two points apiece.
KC finished 14 for 45 from the floor, 3 for 13 from 3-point range and 13 for 19 from the free throw line.
Panola was 23 for 60 from the floor, 5 for 19 from 3-point range and 21 for 31 at the free throw line.