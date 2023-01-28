KILGORE – An early Christmas brought bad news for the Kilgore College Rangers here Saturday.
Panola’s Chrishawn Christmas dominated early, and the Ponies held off a couple of Kilgore rallies late on the way to a 76-60 win over the Rangers in Region XIV Conference action at Masters Gymnasium.
Christmas finished with a game-high 17 points and 13 rebounds, doing most of his damage in the first half. Marcus Greene added 15 for the Ponies. John Wilson and Yaphen Moundi had nine apiece, and Vianney Salatchoum and Christian Henry and Jaden Gray finished with eight apiece.
DaVeon Thomas and Isaac Hoberecht scored 14 apiece in the loss for Kilgore. C.J. Luster scored nine, Joe Manning, Julian Kiett and Terrance Dixon six apiece and Dorian Benford four.
Thomas also had nine rebounds, and Hoberecht dished out four assists.
Kilgore never led in the contest, with Christmas hitting two free throws to open the game, adding a layup and then scoring two more buckets to give the Ponies a quick 8-3 lead.
KC cut the deficit to a point when Dixon went baseline for a two-handed dunk and Thomas buried a short jumper along the baseline, but back-to-back triples from Wilson and Greene pushed the lead back up to eight for Panola.
The Ponies moved on top by 11, but Hoberecht buried a couple of 3-pointers, Dixon had another dunk, Thomas hit a pair of free throws and Kiett had an old-fashioned 3-point play with a running jumper, foul and bonus free throw to tie things at 29-29.
Christmas responded with an offensive rebound and putback, drawing a foul and hitting his free throw, and Panola led the rest of the way.
The Ponies led by seven (42-35) at the half, but KC came out of the break and narrowed the gap to three on a short jumper from Thomas. KC later got to within five on two free throws and a bucket from Thomas, but Panola puled away – getting a triple from Henry to start a 10-1 run that put things out of reach.
The biggest lead was 18, that coming after the Ponies got two free throws after a technical foul against the Rangers and a triple from Greene.
The Rangers fall to 14-7 overall and 6-5 in the conference with the loss. Panola moves to 18-4 and 10-2.
Kilgore will visit Bossier Paris on Wednesday.