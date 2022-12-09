CYPRESS — Poth scored every time it touched the ball in the first half and punched its ticket to the state championship game with a 51-28 victory over the Harmony Eagles on Friday in a Class 3A Division II state semifinal at Cy-Fair FCU Stadium.
The Pirates reeled off 21 straight points after Harmony tied the game early in the second quarter to take a 28-7 lead they never relinquished.
Harmony pulled within 31-21 with 4:03 left in the third on a 2-yard touchdown from Evan Webber, but Poth quarterback Zane Raabe followed a big return from Matthew Bunn with a 38-yard touchdown run on the first play of the ensuing drive.
Poth then forced a turnover on downs, and Bunn broke loose for a 58-yard touchdown on the first play to give the Pirates a 44-21 lead late in the third.
Harmony, making its deepest playoff run in school history, ends the season with a 9-6 record. The Eagles opened the season with four straight losses, but rebounded to make a remarkable postseason run under first-year coach Jeremy Jenkins.
Poth moves to 14-1 with the win, and the Pirates will face Gunter for the Class 3A Division II state championship at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington