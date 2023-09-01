Center running back Kaden Dixon carried the ball 21 times for 282 yards last week in the Roughriders’ season-opening victory over Tatum. It turns out that was just his warm-up act.
The star senior powered, scampered and sprinted for 371 yards on 20 carries, leading Center (2-0) to a 66-20 victory Friday night over Spring Hill (0-2) at Panther Stadium.
One three-play sequence in the third quarter encapsulated the night for both teams. Following a Dixon 15-yard touchdown run (his second score of the night), Spring Hill’s Trevor Allen went 60 yards for a Panthers touchdown. On Center’s next offensive play, Dixon motored for a 57-yard score that put the game out of reach for the Panthers.
Dixon finished the night with scoring runs of 82, 15, 57 and 43 yards. He would have had a fifth TD, but his score from 43 yards out was erased by a taunting penalty on his way into the end zone. Dixon’s 82-yarder might have been his loudest statement of the night, as it came seconds after Spring Hill had seized momentum and cut Center’s 14-0 lead in half.
Center’s do-it-all senior quarterback Cash Cross wasn’t completely overshadowed, though. The star QB finished the night with a rushing touchdown, a passing touchdown and an interception while playing defense. On the night, he completed 8 of 13 passes for 171 yards, including a 77-yard strike to Lance Wilburn, who finished the night with eight catches for 140 yards and two touchdowns.
Spring Hill’s offense put up a fight, keeping things close for much of the first half. The Panthers finished the night with 382 rushing yards, collected by eight different ballcarriers. The Panthers’ offensive star was running back Julius Hawkins, who finished with 135 yards on 24 carries. The Panthers also got big plays from Coleman Stout (a 56-yard carry) and Trevor Allen (a 60-yard TD run).
Jack Beckett also had a big night for Spring Hill, picking off a Center pass in the end zone, and scoring a touchdown of his own on an 8-yard reception on a fourth-down.
The Panthers will continue searching for their first win of the season this Friday when they travel to Gladewater. Center will put its unbeaten record on the line this Friday when it leaves the state to face North DeSoto in Stonewall, La.
CENTER at SPRING HILL: Score by Quarters
|
|1
|2
|3
|4
|F
|CENTER
|21
|10
|21
|14
|66
|SPRING HILL
|7
|7
|10
|0
|20
CENTER at SPRING HILL: Scoring Summary
|
|C: Lance Wilburn 32 pass from Cash Cross (Carlos Hernandez kick)
|C: Cross 5 run (Hernandez kick)
|SH: Julius Hawkins 1 run (Jorge Jacquez kick)
|C: Kaden Dixon 82 run (Hernandez kick)
|SH: Jack Beckett 8 pass from Travis Allen (Jacquez kick)
|C: Ja'Kaeden Rodgers 3 pass from Cross (Hernandez kick)
|C: Jacquez 41 FG
|C: Dixon 15 run (Hernandez kick)
|SH: Trevor Allen 60 run (kick failed)
|C: Dixon 57 run (Hernandez kick)
|C: Wilburn 77 pass from Cross (Hernandez kick)
|C: Dixon 43 run (Hernandez kick)
|C: Timothy Johnson 55 interception return (Hernandez kick)