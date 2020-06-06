John King had an early-morning meeting with plumbers, helped oversee necessary adjustments to the weight room and then had a meeting to learn how to track it all.
That was just one day in the life of area athletic programs over the past couple of weeks in preparation for Monday, which marks the first time student-athletes can return to campus for voluntary summer workouts.
It’s been 13 weeks since athletes were on campus and the preparation for their return has been intense.
“Nothing is going to be normal anymore,” King said. “The only like close to being normal right now is that we get to work with our student-athletes again.
“It’s taken a lot of careful planning from everyone involved — from the UIL to coaches at their schools to get a plan that works best for everyone. Safety is and has been the top priority throughout everything. We’re going to follow the rules and more.”
The guidance and requirements are extensive, leading to weeks of planning since the UIL allowed voluntary workouts to begin. The movement of each student-athlete, who will be grouped together, will be tracked from the start.
Each student-athlete at Longview will check in virtually, which includes several questions relating to COVID-19. They will have their temperature taken and logged with a timestamp before the workouts begin.
Longview, who had 300 athletes a day in the 2019 summer, spent the day re-configuring its workout space in order to meet all social-distancing requirements. Hand washing stations and hand sanitizer will be readily available, King said, and equipment will be sanitized and clean before and after each use and once again at the end of the day.
“This has been weeks in advance planning, from finding hand sanitizer, which has been like gold, that’s available to infrared thermometers to hand-washing sink, you name it,” King said.
Both King and Pine Tree head football coach Kerry Lane praised their respective administrations over the past few weeks.
“We’ve been over this plan very thoroughly and rightfully so, we should. It’s going to be all hands on deck,” Lane said.
“Our school district has done a great job of getting ready to go. They said that if it’s a safety thing for kids, we’ll do whatever we have to do.”
Both head coaches also quickly acknowledged that it will be a slow start all the way around in terms of the workout amount. Schools are allowed to work out five days a week, Monday through Friday, but all three city schools are on a four-day plan.
“Lucky or us, we’ve got a guy in (athletic performance coach) Cade Carnett that’s as good as their is,” King said. “He understands training athletes, he understands phases and not pushing the envelope too much.
“We’re going to take it slow. We have to do that with as long as it has been. After a week or two, we’ll evaluate and go from there.”
Monday brings a new day and a new normal for high school athletics. It, as the past 13 weeks have been, will be a fluid situation but the the work, preparation and guidelines will be more than worth it, King said, when the student-athletes arrive.
“I feel 100 percent confident that we’ve got a plan in place to be as safe and as efficient as we can be with the facilities we have, the number of athletes that we have and the number of coaches that we have,” King said. “There’s a lot of responsibility involved. We’ve all done a good job of staying in communication to get everyone involved ready for what it’s going to look like on Monday.
“It’s going to be a lot of herding cats for everyone. We’ll learn from Monday and adjust. There’s always a curveball that you have to be ready for, just like this pandemic in the first place.”