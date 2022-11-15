Taylor Tatum, Alijah Johnson, Jeremiah Rougely and Billy Smith, Longview: Tatum carried 17 times for 193 yards and five touchdowns and Johnson picked up 106 yards and scored once on 12 carries in the Lobos' win over Crosby. Rougely and Smith both recorded three sacks - with Smith racking up 12 total tackles.
J.Q. Davis, Marshall: Davis scored on runs of 6, 1, 22, 18 and 8 yards in a loss to Crandall.
Isaiah Ross, Dadrian Franklin, Zaylon Stoker and Matthew Hardy, Kilgore: Ross carried 23 times for 214 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Little Cypress-Mauriceville. Franklin had nine tackles, Stoker two interceptions and Hardy nine tackles.
Ashton Haynes, Omero Orona, Rohan Fluellen and Seth Jordan, Gilmer: Haynes carried 13 times for 118 yards and three touchdowns in the Buckeyes's win over Rusk. Orona had nine tackles, a sack and an interception. Fluellen intercepted two passes and recorded three tackles, and Jordan had eight tackles, two sacks and seven QB pressures.
Connor Cuff, Noah Paddie, Kadadriane Bell, Jett Surratt and Deiontae Marry, Carthage: Cuff completed 12 of 15 passes for 239 yards and four touchdowns in a win over Pittsburg. Paddie caught five passes for 121 yards and a touchdown. Bell caught two passes for 23 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Surratt, making his varsity debut, completed 5 of 8 passes for 64 yards and a TD, and Marry recorded 10 tackles.
Cole Watson, Tatum: Watson recorded 20 tackles and three tackles for loss in the Eagles loss to Mount Vernon.
Caden Edwards, Waskom: Edwards carried 14 times for 136 yards and a TD in a win over Hemphill.
Noah Murphy, West Rusk: Murphy carried 17 times for 104 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Paul Pewitt.
Chase Johnson, Amarion Simon-Jones and Jakevian Rodgers, Daingerfield: Johnson completed 19 of 29 passes for 404 yards and three touchdowns and carried 12 times for 123 yards and a TD in a win over Anderson-Shiro. Simon-Jones caught four passes for 165 yards and a TD, and Rodgers had four catches for 46 yards to go along with a 65-yard punt return for a TD.
Boston Seahorn, Harmony: Seahorn threw a 20-yard touchdown pass and scored on runs of 78 and 3 yards in a win over New Waverly.
Calan Castles, J'Koby Williams, Bo Hammons and Jayden Mojica, Beckville: Castles passed for 196 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for a TD and added 13 tackles and a tackle for loss in the Bearcats' win over Rivercrest. Williams carried six times for 197 yards and two touchdowns and added three catches for 153 yards and a TD. Hammons carried seven times for 165 yards and four touchdowns and caught a TD pass, and Mojica was 11 for 11 on extra points.
Brody Eaves, Carlisle: Eaves carried 11 times and 237 yards and seven touchdowns and recorded an interception on defense in Carlisle's 74-14 win over Evadale.
Jayke Bass, Devin Espinoza, Logan Dunn and Daniel Dunn, Union Hill: Bass rushed for 147 yards and three touchdowns, caught a 13-yard pass and had a forced fumble on defense in a 48-6 win over Gorman. Espinoza rushed for 88 yards and two TD, passed for 31 yards and intercepted two passes. Logan Dunn finished with a rushing TD, a passing TD and an interception on defense, and Daniel Dunn had an interception and a fumble recovery.
Cason Owens, Ethan Moczygemba and Thomas Peeler and Able Rutherford, Christian Heritage: Owens carried 20 times for 168 yards and two touchdowns, passed for two touchdowns and recorded 10 tackles and two interceptions in a win over Prestonwood North. Moczygemba had five catches for 47 yards and two scores to go along with 11 tackles on defense. Peeler finished with 84 rushing yards and three touchdowns, and Rutherford had nine tackles and a pass breakup along with field goals of 24 and 35 yards and six PATs for a total of 20 points.
Clint Thurman, Marcus Field and Aiden Warnell, Lindale: Thurman completed 7 of 9 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns and carried 12 times for 78 yards and two scores against Vidor. Field had three catches for 128 yards and a TD, and Warnell recorded 14 tackles.
Javari Johnson, Texas High: Johnson carried 30 times for 203 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-21 overtime loss to Terrell.
Keyshawn Walls, Hooks: Walls carried 30 times for 267 yards and a touchdown against Troup.
Dawson Pendergrass and Braydon Alley, Mineola: Pendergrass carried 37 times for 221 yards and three touchdowns and completed all three of his pass attempts for 29 yards in a win over Jefferson. Alley carried 15 times for 101 yards and a TD.
Makenzie McGill and Boone Morris, Mount Vernon: McGill carried 23 times for 228 yards and three touchdowns, caught a 17-yard pass and passed for 36 yards and a TD in a win over Tatum. Morris finished with 12 tackles and three tackles for loss.
Josh Green and Jermond McCoy, Whitehouse: Green passed for 207 yards and a touchdown and carried 30 times for 144 yards and two scores in a loss to Lovejoy. McCoy caught eight passes for 129 yards.
Ahkhari Johnson and Lance Jackson, Pleasant Grove: Johnson completed 8 of 15 passes for 275 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 127 yards and two scores in a win over Van. Jackson recorded eight tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, a QB pressure and 1/2 sack.
Demetrius Brisbon, Deuce McGregor and Rickey Stewart, Chapel Hill: Brisbon completed 6 of 12 passes for 164 yards and four touchdowns, ran for 37 yards and caught a 35-yard pass in the Bulldogs' win over Livingston. McGregor had four catches for 145 yards and two scores, completed a 35-yard pass and rushed for 28 yards and Stewart carried 10 times for 137 yards and a TD.
Reese Hicks, Frankston: Hicks carried 11 times for 192 yards and two touchdowns and completed 7 of 10 passes for 119 yards in a win over Wolfe City