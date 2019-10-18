OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s game with Texas A&M today could have significant postseason implications for both programs.
The Rebels (3-4, 2-2 SEC) are coming off a 38-27 road loss at Missouri. Texas A&M (3-3, 1-2) is reeling from a 47-28 home defeat to No. 1 Alabama.
All three of Texas A&M’s losses have come against teams ranked 11th or higher: Alabama, No. 3 Clemson and No. 11 Auburn. The Aggies’ only wins over Arkansas, Texas State and Football Championship Subdivision program Lamar.
“We’ve got to get more experience,” Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher said. “As you get comfortable and your guys know their roles, and there’s a lot of young guys in roles right now that are really growing that I think are getting better. And I think as you practice during the season, you get better. You should get better.”
With LSU and Auburn looming on the schedule, today provides an opportunity for Ole Miss to take a concrete step toward bowl eligibility. The same can be said for Texas A&M, which still has trips to Georgia and LSU on the schedule as well as home games against Mississippi State and South Carolina.
“The message is the same — let’s go find a way to win this game,” Ole Miss coach Matt Luke said. “Obviously you have a long term perspective about building a program and getting to where you want, but you have to have a short term focus in trying to find a way to win this week.”
Ole Miss deployed a two-quarterback system last week using both true freshman John Rhys Plumlee and redshirt freshman Matt Corral. The fleet-footed Plumlee has boosted an already formidable rushing attack that ranks second in the SEC.
Corral’s passing kept the offense from being one-dimensional.
The Aggies have relied heavily on quarterback Kellen Mond both through the air and to spark what has been a stagnant running game.