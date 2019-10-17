NEW YORK — George Springer and Carlos Correa each hit three-run homers and the Houston Astros got another wild ace off the hook to beat the sloppy New York Yankees 8-3 Thursday night and reach the cusp of a second World Series visit in three years.
The Astros lead the American League Championship Series by a 3-1 margin, putting the 2017 World Series winners on the brink of a showdown with the National League champion Washington Nationals.
Houston still has Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole queued up for this series, and the Yankees will have to beat both to survive.
Verlander will start Game 5 tonight against New York’s James Paxton.
If necessary, Game 6 will be Saturday night in Houston.
The World Series is set to begin Tuesday.