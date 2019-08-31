WACO — Charlie Brewer threw for 215 yards and three touchdowns in barely more than a half, Trestan Ebner scored three times and Baylor handed Stephen F. Austin its seventh straight season-opening loss with a 56-17 victory Saturday night.
Ebner had the highlight of the game, and the play that put the Bears in control for good, when he reversed field on a pitch with most of the SFA defense closing in and weaved the final few yards on a 21-yard score for a 21-7 lead early in the second quarter.
The Lumberjacks scored against the Bears for the first time in a series that dates to 1928, although it was only the fifth meeting. In just the second game between the Texas schools since 1947, quarterback Trae Self ran 3 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter.
Stephen F. Austin got the ball back trailing 14-7 after Self’s score, but his pass was intercepted by Blake Lynch, who partially blocked a punt on the opening series. Ebner’s highlight-reel TD came six plays after Lynch’s interception.
Ebner’s other touchdowns were also in the first half on a 16-yard pass from Brewer and an 11-yard run. R.J. Sneed had a pair of TD catches with a team-leading 57 yards receiving.
Brewer’s last play capped the first series of the second half — a 21-yard scoring pass to Sneed right on the pylon at the goal line.