COLLEGE STATION — Kellen Mond threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score in just more than three quarters, and Texas A&M had four interceptions as the 12th-ranked Aggies routed Texas State 41-7 on Thursday night.
Mond, who threw for 194 yards, had touchdown passes of 21 and 3 yards and ran for another score in the first two quarters as Texas A&M raced to a 28-0 halftime lead.
Quartney Davis had 85 yards receiving and a touchdown and Jhamon Ausbon added a touchdown catch. First-year starter Jashaun Corbin had 103 yards rushing with a touchdown reception and a TD run.
Myles Jones had two of Texas A&M’s four interceptions.
Tyler Vitt threw two interceptions in the first half before first-year coach Jake Spavital, a former Texas A&M assistant, benched him for Gresch Jensen. But he didn’t fare much better, throwing two interceptions, including one on his second pass. Vitt was 9 of 15 for 51 yards and Jensen had 160 yards passing and a fourth-quarter touchdown pass.
The Bobcats couldn’t get anything going on the ground and were outgained 246 yards to 8.
The Aggies took a 7-0 lead when Mond connected with Quartney Davis on a 21-yard touchdown pass with about eight minutes left in the first quarter.
Leon O’Neal Jr. grabbed the ball just before it would have hit the ground for an interception on Texas State’s next drive.
A 1-yard TD run by Corbin pushed the lead to 14-0. Mond showed off his scrambling skills in the second quarter on a 5-yard touchdown run where he stiff-armed a defender.