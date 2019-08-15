ARLINGTON — Luis Arraez hit the first of three homers by the slugging Minnesota Twins, putting them ahead to stay in a 13-6 win over the Texas Rangers on Thursday night.
Miguel Sanó and Eddie Rosario also went deep for Minnesota (73-48), which maintained a half-game lead over Cleveland for the AL Central lead. With 41 games left in the regular season, the Twins’ 236 homers are 31 short of the MLB record set by the New York Yankees last year.
After C.J. Cron reached on a one-out error on the second, rookie second baseman Arraez homered to right for a 2-0 lead. Arraez’s third homer was part of a five-run inning. Jake Cave had an RBI double before a throwing error by shortstop Elvis Andrus allowed two runs to score.
Marwin Gonzalez had a pair of RBI singles among his four hits, and Minnesota led 11-0 after Sanó hit his 22nd homer with two outs in the fifth. The Rangers, at the time, still had only one hit off Michael Pineda (8-5) in his return from the injured list after missing two weeks because of a right triceps strain.