The first big weekend of high school soccer tournaments in East Texas will be highlighted by events at Pine Tree's Pirate Stadium (boys) and Kilgore's R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium (girls).
The Pine Tree Pirates will host an eight team event featuring the Pirates along with Whitehouse, Lindale, Athens, Kilgore, Carthage, Palestine and Hallsville.
All games will be played at Pirate Stadium, with six games set for Thursday and Friday and four games on tap Saturday.
Thursday's schedule has Whitehouse vs. Lindale at 9 a.m., Athens vs. Kilgore at 11 a.m., Lindale vs. Carthage at 1 p.m., Palestine vs. Athens at 3 p.m., Kilgore vs. Hallsville at 5 p.m. and Pine Tree vs. Carthage at 7 p.m.
On Friday, it's Whitehouse vs. Carthage at 9 a.m., Hallsville vs. Palestine at 11 a.m., Pine Tree vs. Whitehouse at 1 p.m., Athens vs. Hallsville at 3 p.m., Palestine vs. Kilgore at 5 p.m. and Lindale vs. Pine Tree at 7 p.m.
Saturday's games are set for 9 a.m. (seventh/eighth place), 11 a.m. (consolation), 1 p.m. (third) and 3 p.m. (championship)
In Kilgore this weekend, girls teams will play a total of 24 games - eight apiece Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Joining the host Lady Bulldogs in the event are Chapel Hill, Carthage, Texas High, Spring Hill, Nacogdoches, Sunnyvalle, Hallsville, Lufkin, Chapel Hill, Pleasant Grove, Mount Pleasant, Bullard and Captain Shreve.
Thursday's schedule has Chapel Hill vs. Carthage at 9 a.m., Texas High vs. Spring Hill at 10:25 a.m., Nacogdoches vs. Sunnyvale at 11:50 a.m., Hallsville vs. Lufkin at 1:15 p.m., Chapel Hill vs. Pleasant Grove at 2:40 p.m., Texas high vs. Carthage at 4:05 p.m., Mount Pleasant vs. Bullard at 5:30 p.m. and Kilgore vs. Lufkin at 6:55 p.m.
NOTES
Longview's girls will participate in the Wylie Tournament this weekend, facing Rowlett at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Hotto at 11:30 a.m. Friday and Wylie at 10 a.m. on Saturday ... The Pine Tree Lady Pirates take on Manvel at 5 p.m. on Thursday to open the Keller Fossil Ridge Tournament ... Longview's boys will face Mesquite Horn at 10:15 a.m. and South Oak Cliff at 5:15 on Thursday at the Forney Tournament ... Spring Hill's boys will face Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill at 4 p.m. on Thursday at the Pittsburg Tournament