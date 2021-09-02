Kerry Lane and the Pine Tree coaching staff challenged a veteran Pirate defense to lead the way during the early part of the 2021 season.
A unit that returned several starters from a 9-2-1 season would need to turn things up a notch early while an offensive that brought no starters back learned the ropes.
The PT defense not only stepped up to the challenge, it threw blanks at a talented Liberty-Eylau team that put 49 points on the board twice a year ago and added 30 in another game.
“It’s hard to get shutouts,” Lane said of Pine Tree’s season-opening 25-0 win over Liberty-Eylau last week. “We had some chances last year, but teams scored on us late because we put some backups in. One of the things I was most proud of against Liberty-Eylau is they hit us with a few big plays early, but we didn’t flinch. We lined up the next play and got after it. I was also proud we were able to play a lot of backups Friday, and they were able to keep them off the scoreboard.”
Next up is a Lindale team that played for a state championship a year ago, but lost 3,000-yard rusher Jordan Jenkins (Baylor).
The Pirates host Lindale at 7:30 p.m. tonight, and Lane expects the visiting Eagles to bring plenty of offensive firepower to the battle despite losing a big chunk of last year’s offensive output.
“Obviously, losing a kid like that at running back hurts, but they are probably more balanced this year,” Lane said. “The back they have is a good one, and they might be better up front this year. The quarterback is a good football player. He’s comfortable in that offense. We need to stop the run and make them one-dimensional, and then get after him. He’s a big, tall accurate kid, and we have to get him off his spots. …hit him a little and not let him get too comfortable back there.”
Lindale quarterback Sam Peterson completed 22 of 32 passes for 296 yards and a pair of touchdowns last week in a loss to Kaufman (39-36). His primary target was Jacob Seekford, who hauled in seven passes for 135 yards and two touchdowns. Kasey Villarreal carried 19 times for 71 yards and scored twice behind a line that features Trey Mazratian, who had 12 knockdown blocks a week ago.
The Pirates will counter with a defense that had eight players record at least four tackles. Pine Tree had four tackles for loss and came away with two turnovers – fumble recoveries by Cody Janner and Tyrese Jones.
Janner had six tackles, Joseph Fisher five, Tylur Neal five, Dealyn Evans six tackles and two tackles for loss, Jones six tackles and Dallas Dixon five tackles.
Offensively, the Pirates rushed for 246 yards and four touchdowns – averaging 6.3 yards per carry – and finished with 95 passing yards and a couple of interceptions. Ethan Morgan carried 18 times for 141 yards and two scores, and Derrick Williams and Ah’niylon Taylor both adding rushing scores, and Lukas Branson had five catches for 96 yards. One pass completion went for negative yardage.
Dakylan Johnson finished the night 6 of 12 through the air.
“Our offense needs to get better, and we will,” Lane said. “Last week we were a little slow, but that’s on me. Liberty-Eylau runs an unorthodox defense and they bring a lot of people, so I put the reins on us a little. I trusted the defense and didn’t throw too much at our young guys on offense. The quarterback play is going to get better, and we have a lot of room for growth up front. Of course, there’s not a football coach in Texas this time of year who won’t tell you the same thing.”
Following tonight’s game, the Pirates will visit Kilgore on Sept. 10 and then take a week off before opening District 9-5A Division II play at home on Sept. 24 against Marshall.