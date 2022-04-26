The Pine Tree Pirates were slow out of the gate during Tuesday night’s senior night baseball game against Longview, but exploded for five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to earn a 5-4 District 15-5A home win.
Pine Tree improved its overall season record to 8-15, and its district mark to 4-7. It moved to within a game of Longview in the District 15-5A standings since the Lobos dropped to 15-9-1 and 5-6 respectively.
“It’s huge,” Pine Tree head baseball coach Garrett Methvin said of his team’s senior night win. “These guys will never forget this moment. That’s a quality baseball team [at Longview], and we were able to get the job done.”
“The fight in these guys and seniors, I couldn’t be happier for them,” he added. “They put their heart and soul in this season, and the work they put in for the last three years.
The home team fell behind early because Longview broke through for the first score of the game in the top of the third inning. The Lobos extended their hitting streak to three innings when Kieffer Doxey led off the frame with a single to right field. He advanced to second base on Connor Cox’s sacrifice groundout, and ultimately scored on Gabe Flores’ RBI single to make it a 1-0 road team advantage.
Flores finished with a three-for-four hitting performance and both a RBI and run, while Doxey added a two-for-four performance, and both a run and steal.
The Lobos then extended their lead in the top of the fourth. Ronald Woods reached base with a single to right field. The Pine Tree infielders didn’t guard second base, so Pirate catcher Connor Carrell couldn’t connect with anyone in the area on a pick-off throw attempt, and Woods advanced all the way from first to third base. Drew Flores’ RBI sacrifice groundout ultimately drove in Woods for the Lobos’ second run of the game.
Pine Tree then started its comeback in the bottom of the sixth inning. Max Gidden singled and took advantage of a wild pitch to advance all the way to third base. Then, he stole home for his team’s first run of the event.
The Pirates eventually tied the game on a bases-loaded walk, and scored three more runs to take a late 5-2 lead.
But, they had to hang on because Longview cut the gap with a pair of runs in the top of the seventh.