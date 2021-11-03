Mackenzie Robinson is only a freshman at Pine Tree High School, but has already made a splash in high school cross country by qualifying for the UIL 5A girls state championship race. She is scheduled to compete at Round Rock’s Old Settler’s Park starting at 11:30 a.m. on Friday.
“Very impressed,” Pine Tree head cross country coach Kyle Burns said of Robinson’s breakout freshman season. “When you get to the regional level and you’re a freshman, there’s a lot of runners that have been there and competed. They understand what they’re getting into.”
“It’s the first time for her to see that and she didn’t back off at all,” he continued. “She met every challenge that my assistant coach, Emily James, and I have put in front of her. She has seen what it’s going to take to get to state every year.”
Robinson first participated in cross country in seventh grade and was one of her junior high program’s frontrunners during her two seasons. Even though she competed against junior high athletes in two-mile races and had to make the jump to the 5K high school distance, her previous experience prepared her for all the races at her current high school level.
“I already knew how a meet would run,” Robinson said of what she learned from her junior high cross country career. “Most of the meets from junior high are the same as high school. There’s just more people.”
Those experiences helped her find early success as a high school athlete, and surpass her initial goal as a freshman.
“My goal was to make varsity,” she said of her aspiration going into her freshman cross country season. “I never thought I would make it this far. I thought I’d still be barely on varsity.”
Robinson first made a name for herself as a high school runner when she earned an Oct. 2 win at the Mount Pleasant Titus County Fair Invitational with a season-best 19:28.90 time. She has been a top-10 finisher this season, and recently qualified for the season’s state event when she recorded a 19:55.74 time at the Class 5A Region II meet on Oct. 26.
“I knew she had a lot of talent,” Burns said of the first time he saw Robinson run. “Didn’t know how she was going to do [at the high school level].”
“The thing about her is she’s a worker,” he continued. “She doesn’t make any excuses. She gets after it. She came in and became my number one runner about the second meet of the season. She showed me that she had the toughness to do it, so she was on varsity pretty quick.
The future is definitely bright for Robinson, so you can expect her to make more noise in races before she graduates.
“She wants to be good, she puts in the time and effort, and she’s a joy to coach,” said Burns. “She has a lot of potential. She’s only a freshman, so I can’t wait to see the improvement and growth that she’s going to make the next three years.