The Pine Tree High School soccer teams played their final tune up matches on Wednesday before opening district play on Friday.
The Lady Pirates battled Pleasant Grove to a 1-1 deadlock, and will take a 4-3-2 record into district play.
Pleasant Grove scored five minutes into the second half, and the Lady Pirated equalized on a Sayge Lohman goal off a Daysha Torres assist 10 minutes later.
Larkin Seidel, Shyann Lohman and Jessica Garcia were listed as standouts for the Lady Pirates, who will visit Whitehouse to open district action on Friday.
The Pine Tree boys dropped a 2-1 decision at Nacogdoches and will take a 4-4-1 record into Friday's home district opener against Whitehouse.
Gio Zamora scored and Aaron Bocanegra assisted on the lone PT goal against Nacogdoches. Zamora and Aaron Bocanegra had three shots apiece, with Julian Ibarra, Edgar Bocanegra and Pedro Jimenez also adding shots.
Nathaniel Aires and Cale Herber had six saves apiece in goal for the Pirates