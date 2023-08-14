PINE TREE: The Lady Pirates participated in the Tyler Tournament, earning wins over Mineola, Chapel Hill, Pittsburg and Kilgore and finishing the week 4-6.
Laney Schroeder had 53 kills, 41 digs, 12 aces and six blocks over the weekend. Lauren Vasquez added 44 digs and six aces, Chloe Steber 26 kills and 24 digs, Alaina Boyd 34 kills, 20 digs, four aces and three blocks, Ewoma Ugbini 38 kills and 12 blocks, Alison bean 141 assists, 33 digs and eight aces, Charlie Wedding 94 digs, five assists and 15 aces, Alaysha Horton 13 kills, 13 digs and seven blocks and Indy Salazar six kills, 43 digs and three aces.
LONGVIEW: The Lady Lobos closed out the Duncanville Tournament with a win over Waxahachie Life (25-15, 25-18) and a loss to North Forney (25-23, 25-17).
All-Tournament selection Triniti Jackson had 13 assists, four kills, two aces and four digs against Waxahachie Life. Brianna Converse added eight kills, three aces and 12 digs, DaNaucia Johnson six kills and nine digs, Lailah Horton four kills and two blocks, Jaharia Hunter three kills, Fatima Traore 10 digs and two assists and Aubrey Orban seven assists, two aces and three digs.
Jackson finished with six kills, nine assists and nine digs against North Forney. Converse chipped in with seven kills, two blocks and five digs, Horton four kills and three digs, Traore eight digs, Johnson two kills and seven digs and Orban five assists.
The Lady Lobos (5-1) will host a tri-match with Pleasant Grove and White Oak on Tuesday starting at 4 p.m.
SPRING HILL: At Wimberley's Tex-Fest Tournament, the Lady Panthers defeated Keystone (28-26, 25-13) and fell to Wimberley (25-19, 25-14) and Blum (25-21, 25-22) over the weekend.
Tyhia Mack had 54 assists, four blocks, four kills and 15 digs on Saturday. Lesley Sanchez finished with 18 kills, three blocks and 22 digs. Carli Manasse added 11 kills, six blocks and 13 digs, Jovi Spurlock 12 digs, Caylee Lewis and Alexa Johnson two blocks apiece, Abby Fisher 26 digs, Savannah Irwin 17 kills, six aces and 17 digs and Elizabeth Corbitt 16 kills.
KILGORE: At the Tyler Invitational, Kilgore defeated Center (25-13, 25-10) and West Rusk (22-25, 25-8, 25-17) and fell to New Diana (25-10, 18-25, 25-17) on Saturday after going 1-2 on Friday with a win over Pittsburg (25-19, 23-25, 25-6) and losses to New Diana (25-17, 25-23) and Brownsboro (25-22, 22-25, 25-22).
Against New Diana on Saturday, Maleah Thurmond had six kills and three blocks, Bryonne Brooks nine kills, Phenix Rivers four digs, Aderria Williams 15 assists and two digs, Reese Burgess six digs, Maurine Witt six digs, Maddison Harris four digs Makayla Smith two kills and Elle Litchenburg three kills.
Thurmond had nine kills, Brooks and Brooke Couch six apiece and Williams and T'Ajah Dennis three each against Center. Kylie Herrin and Harris had two aces apiece, and Williams dished out 22 assists.
Against West Rusk, Thurmond led with 17 kills. Brooks added 10, Couch seven, Witt three and Litchenburg two. Herrin finished with five aces, and Williams and Witt added two apiece. Williams handed out 32 assists. Brooks had two blocks and Witt finished with four digs. Herrin and Harris had two digs apiece, and Burgess recorded two digs.
WHITE OAK: The Ladynecks won the Challenger Bracket consolation title at the Garland Tournament, finishing 4-3 in the tournament. On Saturday, the Ladynecks lost to Carthage (25-21, 25-15) and defeated North Garland (25-17, 25-19), Lakeview (25-13, 25-17) and Henderson (25-23, 25-10).
Alli Sims finished the weekend with 57 assists and seven aces. Karsyn Edwards had 27 receptions and 16 digs, Addison McClanahan 27 kills, three aces, four receptions, three blocks and five digs, Calee Carter 19 kills, 18 digs, 28 receptions and two blocks, Londyn Bodovsky seven kills and two blocks, Ludovica Polizzi four kills and two digs, Peyton Thompson six digs and nine receptions, Andee Bridges five kills and Addy Young 12 assists.
TATUM: The Lady Eagles went 8-1 at the Central Heights Tournament, defeating Lorena (20-25, 25-11, 25-17) and Brook Hill (25-18, 25-16) and falling to Leon (25-22, 25-13) in the championship match on Saturday.
Against Leon, Gracie Pace had three digs, Aundrea Bradley three kills and five digs, Karly Stroud three assists and 10 digs, Jayda Jones three kills, Camryn Milam six assists and five digs, Kaysen Foster five kills and nine digs, Taydem Barker five assists and four digs, Kamdyn Scott three kills and two digs and Katelyn Jacobs three digs.
Milam had 15 assists and three digs against Lorena. Barker finished with 13 assists and three digs, Scott 14 kills and nine digs, Jacobs two digs, Pace three digs, Bradley three kills, Stroud two assists and 14 digs, Jones five kills and two digs and Foster seven kills, two blocks and four digs.
Barker handed out 14 assists and added two digs against Brook Hill. Milam had 11 assists, two kills and three digs, Scott nine kills and five digs, Jacobs two kills, Bradley three kills, Stroud six digs and two aces, Jones seven kills and Foster five kills and 10 digs.
NEW DIANA: The Lady Eagles closed out the Tyler Invitational with wins over Beckville (26-24, 25-22), Jacksonville (27-25, 25-22) and Kilgore (25-10, 18-25, 25-17) on Saturday.
Gaby Martinez had three kills, two blocks and six digs against Beckville. Jolie Ballard finished with seven kills and 12 digs, Chloe Green eight kills and three digs, Peyton Abernathy four kills and four blocks, Ava Smith six assists and five digs, Taryn Reece 11 assists and six digs and Avery Howard two digs.
Against Jacksonville, Martinez had two kills and seven digs, Ballard five kills and five digs, Green five kills and six digs, Smith three assists and nine digs, Reece seven assists and eight digs and Bella Autrey seven digs.
Howard had four digs against Kilgore. Autrey added three digs, Kelleigh Averett two blocks, Reece two kills, 14 assists and 12 digs, Smith three kills, seven assists and 11 digs, Abernathy three kills, Green 10 kills, three assists and six digs, Ballard seven kills and 15 digs and Martinez two kills, four blocks, two aces and eight digs.
On Friday, the Lady Eagles fell to Brownsboro (25-21, 23-25, 28-26) and Pittsburg (25-20, 25-21) and defeated Kilgore (25-17, 25-23) in pool play.
Martinez had two kills, five blocks, two aces and eight digs against Brownsboro. Ballard added six kills and 13 digs, Green seven kills and six digs, Abernathy two kills and five blocks, Smith three kills, three blocks and five assists, Howard two blocks and three digs, Reece 11 assists, four aces and eight digs and Hegler three digs.
Against Kilgore, Autrey finished with five digs, Reece seven assists, three aces and four digs, Smith three assists and two digs, Abernathy three kills, Green eight kills and seven digs, Ballard five kills and 11 digs and Martinez three blocks and two digs.
In the loss to Pittsburg, Autrey had two digs, Reece four assists and three digs, Smith three kills, five assists, three aces and four digs, Abernathy two blocks, Green five kills and 12 digs, Ballard six digs and Martinez five kills and three digs.
SABINE: The Lady Cardinals won the Gold Bracket at the Big Sandy Tournament with wins over Cumberland Academy (25-18, 25-15) and Gary (25-18, 20-25, 25-19) on Saturday.
On Saturday Ella Roberts had 14 kills, two assists and four digs. Keeley McCann finished with 30 assists, three digs, three kills and seven aces, Addy Carney four digs, Sarah Roberts 27 assists and seven kills, Cale Brown 28 kills, 11 digs, two assists and two aces, Carah Straight two kills, Caitlyn Stewart six aces, two kills and 10 digs, Camryn Tatum six kills, Carol Anguiano two solo blocks, Gracie Parrot two digs, Emily McBride two kills and Brynn Gerbine two digs.
ELYSIAN FIELDS: At the Central Heights Tournament, the Lady Yellowjackets defeated CHSA (25-12, 25-8) and fell to Shelbyville (25-14, 18-25, 25-23).
Allison O'Brien had two kills and five assists against CHSA. Myah Silliman added five digs, Miley Holland two aces and eight digs, Kerrigan Love four digs and six kills and Madison Owens four aces, two kills and four digs.
O'Brien finished with 12 digs, 10 assists, four kills and three aces against Shelbyville. Silliman added two aces, five digs, four kills and three assists, Holland nine digs, Love six kills, Owens six kills, Kirsten Commander four kills and Shelby Roberts four digs.
OVERTON: The Lady Mustangs placed third in their own tournament on Saturday, falling to Tyler HEAT (26-24, 25-18) and rebounding to defeat Christian Heritage (25-19, 25-20).
Catherine Dennis finished the day with 20 kills, 26 digs, two blocks and two aces. Kayla Nobles had 14 kills, 22 digs and two aces, Kaylee Stephens 33 assists, six digs, three kills and three aces and Halle Mayfield 21 dis, two kills and three aces.
UNION GROVE: At the Big Sandy Tournament, the Lady Lions defeated Ore City (21-25, 25-19, 25-18), the New Diana JV (25-16, 25-22) and Ore City (25-13, 25-16) and fell to Waskom (25-19, 25-16) to finish third in the Silver Bracket.
Chloe Brooks had 18 points, four aces, 18 receptions and 10 digs for the Lady Lions. Sarah Prince added 23 points, five aces, 10 kills and two blocks, Daytona Vaughn 28 points, three aces, 12 receptions and seven digs, Taylor Campbell 17 points, three aces, nine kills, two blocks, 10 receptions and six digs, Karen Chavez 16 points, two aces, 25 assists and four digs, Addi Smith 13 points, 12 receptions, seven kills and 10 digs, Ava Wightman six kills and two blocks and Natalie Woodard five kills.
L-KILDARE: The Lady Tigers fell in three sets to Hooks (5-20, 25-15, 25-19).
Carley Hays had six points and Hannah Wall four points for Linden-Kildare. Kinsley Birdwell paced Hooks with eight service points.