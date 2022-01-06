Mallory Armstrong has always worked on her craft, striving to improve on the volleyball court.
That hard work has paid off, and the Pine Tree senior will get the chance to continue playing the game she loves after signing a national letter of intent on Thursday with Howard Payne University.
“I can’t tell you how many times she came to me to talk about what skills she needed to practice in the offseason and summer. She always wanted to improve, and it showed on the court,” Pine Tree head volleyball coach Lacy Coldiron said of Armstrong.
As a senior, Armstrong recorded 133 kills, 10 aces, 84 digs and eight blocks, earning honorable mention all-district honors and Texas Girls Coaches Association Academic All-State accolades.
Her contributions to the Lady Pirate volleyball program were more than statistics, however.
“She is a great leader, hard worker and dependable teammate,” Coldiron said. “Mallory has always been eager to do anything she can to help her team. She has a bright spirit and a positive attitude.”
Howard Payne University, located in Brownwood, competes in the American Southwest Conference along with LeTourneau University, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, UT Dallas, East Texas Baptist University, Sul Ross, Concordia, McMurry, Hardin-Simmons and Belhaven.