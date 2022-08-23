Pine Tree’s Carmen Chatman put up solid stats in five categories and helped lead the Lady Pirates to a Bronze championship over the weekend at the Terrell Tournament.
For her efforts, Chatman has been named East Texas Volleyball Player of the Week for games played Aug. 15-20 (nominated by coaches):
Chatman opened the week with 11 digs and six kills in Pine Tree’s win over Van on Tuesday.
Pine Tree played seven matches in Terrell, finishing with a 5-2 record, and Chatman finished the week with 93 assists, 42 digs, 17 kills, seven aces and six blocks.
“Without her leadership, hustle and passion, we would not have been able to battle back in some tough games this past weekend,” Pine Tree head coach Lady Dennis said. “Her smart plays changed the momentum of the game in many moments throughout the week.”
In other outstanding performances throughout East Texas:
Longview’s Brianna Converse finished the week with 38 kills, four aces, four blocks and 29 digs. Jakayla Morrow added 22 kills and nine blocks, and Triniti Jackson added 61 assists, seven aces, six kills and 22 digs.
Hallsville’s Lauren Pyle recorded 112 assists, 11 kills, 35 digs, two blocks and five aces for the week. Cate Thomas finished with 30 kills, four digs and four blocks, Chloe Wright 27 kills, two blocks and 18 digs, Olivia Simmons 20 kills, nine blocks and nine digs and Teagan Hill 27 kills, 16 digs and seven blocks.
White Oak’s Anna Iske finished 46 kills, 36 digs, 21 blocks, 21 aces and 66 service points in nine tournament matches over the weekend and a Tuesday win over Timpson.
Beckville’s Sophie Elliott had 176 assists, 59 digs and nine kills in 10 matches. Teammate Amber Harris had 86 kills, 88 digs, 10 blocks and eight aces.
Paul Pewitt’s Ashtyn Boyd had seven aces, 23 kills and 37 digs. Teammate Makenzie Bottoms added six aces, 37 kills, 34 assists and 53 digs, and McKayla Jackson finished with 10 aces, 34 kills, 65 digs and three blocks.
Troup’s Bailey Blanton had 60 kills, 37 digs, five assists, nine blocks and a 2.8 passer rating. Teammate Tara Wells finished with 91 assists, 19 digs, 10 aces and nine kills.
TGCA POLL
Several East Texas teams are ranked in this week's Texas Girls Coaches Association poll.
In Class A, Leverett's Chapel is No. 25. Beckville is No. 7 and Carlisle No. 15 in 2A. Harmony is No. 9, Tatum 15, White Oak 16 and Central Heights 22 in 3A. Brownsboro is No. 10, Rusk 18 and Canton 19 in 4A and Lufkin No. 24 in Class 5A.
TOURNAMENTS
White Oak's Shirley Atkins Tournament and the Marshall ISD Invitational highlight another busy weekend of action in East Texas.
Pools A (White Oak, Henderson, Pine Tree and Centerville) and B (Alba-Golden, Beckville, Quitman and Gilmer) will play games at 8:30, 9:30, 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 and 1:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Shirley Atkins Tournament.
On Friday, Pools C (Hallsville, North Lamar, Carthage JV and Elysian Fields) and D (Carthage varsity, Central Heights, Shreveport Force and Shelbyville) will play at the same times listed above.
Thursday pool play at the Marshall ISD Tournament has games set at 8, 9, 10 and 11 a.m. on Courts 1 and 2 and 1, 2, 3 and 4 p.m. on the same courts.
Pools for Thursday are Marshall, Center, Waskom and Tatum's JV (A), Lindale, Atlanta, Chapel Hill and Pittsburg (B), Tyler, Tatum, Spring Hill and Liberty-Eylau (C) and Pleasant Grove, Redwater, Rusk and Hughes Springs (D).
LADY LOBOS
Longview will compete in the Forney Invitational this weekend. Longview will compete in a pool with Frisco Heritage, North Forney and Van Alstyne, playing games at 10 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. on Friday.
Kilgore is also entered in the tournament, and the Lady Bulldogs will play in a pool with Forney, Maksfield Laker Ridge and Frisco Memorial with games set for 10 and 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.